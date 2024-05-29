The Tiznit-Dakhla Expressway: A Beacon Of Progress For Morocco’s Southern Provinces – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

In an era where infrastructure forms the backbone of socio-economic development, Morocco stands at the cusp of a transformative journey with the Tiznit-Dakhla expressway project. Launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Green March, this ambitious endeavor promises to reshape the southern provinces, fostering unprecedented growth and connectivity.

Spanning 1055 kilometers, the Tiznit-Dakhla expressway is not merely a road but a lifeline that will invigorate the regions it traverses. The project, an 8.5 billion dirham partnership forged in February 2015 between three key Ministries and four regions, marks a significant investment in the future of Morocco. Its completion, initially slated for 2021, has involved meticulous planning and phased implementation: from studies concluded between 2016 and 2018, to the launch of construction in 2017.

This expressway is segmented into two main parts, each with unique technical, natural, and socio-economic characteristics. The first segment, from Tiznit to Laâyoune, includes the Tiznit-Guelmim section, featuring new alignments and bypasses to navigate mountainous terrain. The Guelmim-Laâyoune section, meanwhile, aligns closely with the existing RN1, requiring careful adjustments to mitigate geographical challenges. The second segment involves the expansion of the RN1 from Laâyoune to Dakhla, enhancing the route’s capacity and resilience.

The scale of this project is monumental. It encompasses the construction of 13 major engineering structures, the duplication of three existing ones, and the creation of city bypasses. This infrastructure upgrade is designed to international standards, ensuring safety and efficiency. It aims to reduce travel times, prevent road closures due to natural events, and streamline the transport of goods. Rest areas and truck parking facilities will further support logistics, enhancing the overall utility of the expressway.

Beyond its physical dimensions, the Tiznit-Dakhla expressway symbolizes a leap towards economic prosperity. By connecting southern cities to major national production and distribution centers, it will unlock new avenues for trade and investment. This project is poised to benefit over 2.2 million inhabitants across 10 provinces, directly impacting their quality of life and economic opportunities.

The broader implications of this development are profound. The regions of Souss-Massa, Guelmim-Oued Noun, Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra, and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab will witness accelerated socio-economic progress. The expressway will act as a catalyst for investment, drawing industries and businesses to these regions. Improved connectivity will also bolster tourism, opening up the scenic southern landscapes to greater numbers of visitors.

The Tiznit-Dakhla expressway is more than an infrastructure project; it is a strategic initiative that embodies Morocco’s vision for balanced regional development. As this mega project unfolds, it promises to bridge gaps, foster unity, and drive forward the nation’s ambition for a more integrated and prosperous future. The road ahead is one of promise and potential, leading Morocco’s southern provinces towards a brighter, more connected tomorrow.