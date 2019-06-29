Libya: Why Did Al-Sarraj Launch A Peace Initiative? – OpEd

By Miral Sabry Al Ashry*

Fayez al-Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya, launched a peace initiative aimed at stabilising the civil war-stricken country is a welcome move. He suggested to setting up a national peace forum with help from the UN, to be followed by simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections.

He thinks this will bring him the peace to Libya, on the same time Khalifa Haftar fighting in Tripoli he killed nearly 700 by the fighting, nightly bombing raids and prolonged electricity outages, Libya has been in danger of slipping down the international agenda, leading to backers of both sides pouring arms into the country and possibly entrenching the civil war.

The conflict in Libya started in 2011 the country descended into chaos after protests against Muammar Qadhafi also the NATO invasion helped oust Qadhafi, but neither the foreign powers nor their local allies managed to fill the vacuum left by the regime that had been in power for four decades.

Second conflict between Hafta and al-Sarraj based in Tobruk he gets his support from Libyan National Army, he has captured huge swathes of territory, while the Tripoli government, which has international recognition, is defended by a host of militias, including Islamist groups. Haftar claims he is fighting terror groups and wants to unify Libya under his leadership, while al-Sarraj says his government is legitimate.

The current crisis was triggered when Haftar moved his troops to Tripoli to oust the government of al-Sarraj, he wants to take the power Without thinking about the civilian population. Hundreds of people have already been killed, but both sides have refused to agree to a ceasefire despite international calls.

Haftar’s get his support from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Turkey and Qatar back the Tripoli government. This means the division of the Middle East a group of countries united to control the Middle East to ensure their stay in power.

Al-Sarraj’s offer could be a new beginning only if a ceasefire is reached, and we have to respected him he wants the power but without killing anyone. the war will not change the regime country, changing a regime using force could be easy as the example like what happened in Iraq 2003, we have to think rebuilding a new state is not easy, it can’t be done with the aid of military power.

Libyans need a civilian government to promote education and health, all of the countries in the Middle East have responsibility for Libya’s crisis, they should look beyond their narrow geopolitical interests, they should cooperate to use their influence to cut out militias the war has unleashed and help the next government to establish a civil country.

*Miral Sabry Al Ashry , Associate Professor at Future University (FUE), Political Mass Media Department