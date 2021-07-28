ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, July 29, 2021

Iran's Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in Syria. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Business Middle East 

Speaker Urges Push To Facilitate Iran-Syria Private Sector Trade

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Iranian Parliament’s speaker called for the removal of obstacles to cooperation between the private sectors of Iran and Syria in order to boost economic and trade interaction between the two states.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who has traveled to Syria to weigh plans for closer economic relations with the Arab country, held a meeting with around 50 Iranian and Syria business people from the private sectors in Damascus on Tuesday.

He said it is necessary to ramp up efforts to remove the obstacles to the activities of the private sectors of Iran and Syria in various fields in order to form strong trade partnership between the two allies.

Qalibaf also noted that he has visited Syria with the purpose of “deepening the economic, industrial and agricultural” cooperation between the two Muslim nations.

In a meeting with members of Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group, held in Damascus earlier this month, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said his country has been rid of crisis and is ready to promote economic and trade cooperation with friendly nations, including Iran, in the reconstruction era.

In comments in February, the chairman of Syria-Iran Chamber of Commerce said Iranian companies have priority over others for carrying out projects in the reconstruction process of Syria after years of war.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

