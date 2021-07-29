Suriname: TotalEnergies Announces Another Successful Well In Offshore Block 58

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies and Apache Corporation said Thursday they have encountered oil in the Sapakara South-1 well on Block 58 off the coast of Suriname. This announcement follows previous discoveries at Maka Central, Sapakara West, Kwaskwasi and Keskesi.

Located 4 kilometers south-east of the Sapakara West-1 discovery, Sapakara South-1 was drilled in a water depth of about 850 meters. Sapakara South encountered 30 meters net pay of oil, in a good quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

“We are pleased by this new successful well at Sapakara South-1, very similar to the one announced in Keskesi earlier this year. These repeated positive results confirm our strategy which targets large resource volumes at low development costs.” declared Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President Exploration at TotalEnergies. “As the operator of the prolific block 58, this encourages us to continue our effort, jointly with our partner, to add to the resource base while conducting the appraisal operations designed to prove a commercial oil development.”

The drilling operations will continue with the Maersk Valiant drillship. TotalEnergies is the operator, holding a 50% working interest and Apache holding a 50% working interest. Upon completion of the Sapakara South -1 well, the rig will move to drill the Bonboni – 1 well in Block 58.