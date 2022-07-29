Eni’s First Offshore Exploration Well In Abu Dhabi Results In Significant Gas Discovery

By Eurasia Review

Eni announced Friday yet another significant gas discovery of 1-1.5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of raw gas in place, in a deeper zone, in its first exploration well drilled in Offshore Block 2 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This discovery follows the initial finding in a shallower zone of the same well, aggregating to a total gas in place of 2.5 – 3.5 TCF.

The gas-bearing reservoirs were tested with excellent flow rates, and fast-track development options are currently under evaluation.

Eni has a 70% stake and is Operator of Block 2, with partner PTTEP that holds the remaining 30%.

Eni has been present in Abu Dhabi since 2018. The company is the operator of 3 exploration concessions and has a participation with ADNOC in 3 offshore development and production concessions, Lower Zakum (5%), Umm Shaif and Nasr (10%) and Ghasha (25%).