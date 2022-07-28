ISSN 2330-717X
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday July 28, 2022. (SPA)

French President Receives Saudi Crown Prince At Elysee Palace

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was welcomed to the Elysee Palace in Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening.

A working dinner will be held in honor of the crown prince who is on an official visit to France.

Prince Mohammed’s accompanying delegation includes the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Minister of State and member of the Council of Ministers Musaid Al-Aiban.

The crown prince will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields with Macron, Al-Ekhbariya news channel reported.

France’s ambassador to the Kingdom Ludovic Pouille said he was “very honored” to be invited to the dinner hosted by Macron.

