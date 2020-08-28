Roma Auctioning Henrikh Mkhitaryan Shirt To Benefit Black Lives Matter

By PanARMENIAN

A Roma home shirt worn by Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Roma-Fiorentina match in July 2020 has been put up for auction to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The shirt bears the special “Black lives matter – Together” patch, a symbol of the club’s commitment to combating the phenomenon of racism after the recent events that have shocked the United States, AS Roma said on the page of the auction.

The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, sparked protests all over the world, with hundreds of thousands of people marching against racism. In Rome, Roma manager Paulo Fonseca and his players all took a knee before training at Trigoria to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

The proceeds from the auction will go to support Roma Cares for the promotion of initiatives to combat racism among the youngest.

Now, for the remainder of the Serie A season, the AS Roma team are wearing a special patch on their left sleeve which features the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ along with ‘ASSIEME’ – meaning Together, the campaign Roma Cares launched during the Covid-19 crisis.

The team will wear the patch for a total of 12 Serie A games.

The club is auctioning off match-worn shirts, featuring the Black Lives Matter / ASSIEME patch, to raise money for a number of prominent anti-racism organisations as well as for Roma Cares, in order to help develop new club-run, anti-racist initiatives with children in Italy.