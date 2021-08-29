Ayatollah Khamenei Says Iran Supports Afghan Nation In All Circumstances

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Muslim nation of Afghanistan, denouncing the US as a fierce and wild wolf in the arena of diplomacy which has inflicted problems on Afghanistan during 20 years of occupation.

On the first day of the Administration Week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his cabinet members met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Saturday.

In an address at the meeting, the Leader referred to the developments in Afghanitsan and said, “We support the nation of Afghanistan. Governments come and go. What remains is the Afghan nation. The nature of our relations with governments depends on the nature of their relations with us. May God bring the best situation for the nation of Afghanistan.”

“Afghanistan is our brother country, with the same language, religion and culture. The source of Afghanistan’s crises is the US. During 20 years of occupation, they committed all sorts of atrocities— bombing weddings and mourning ceremonies, imprisonment and 10 times more drug production.

“The current US government is no different from the previous one. They demand the same things that Trump demanded. Behind the scenes of US foreign policy there lies a predatory wolf that sometimes changes into a cunning fox. Today’s situation in Afghanistan is an example of this,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

Elsewhere, the Leader referred to the negotiations on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said, “Diplomacy should not be impacted by the nuclear issue. In the nuclear issue, the US acted extremely shamelessly. They withdrew from the JCPOA but talked as if Iran had withdrawn from it. They ridiculed the negotiations. The Europeans acted like the US, too.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also said, “Diplomatic dynamism should be intensified and economic aspects of diplomacy fortified in the new Administration. Foreign trade with neighboring countries and other nations should also be bolstered. Except for a couple of countries, friendly ties are possible with most countries.

“A manifestation of being a people’s government is going among the people to hear their problems directly, without intermediaries. Going to Khuzestan yesterday was a very good, admirable move by Mr. Raisi. This is a manifestation of being a people’s government.

“Similar to previous Administrations, I say to the new Administration too that time passes by very fast. These 4 years will finish quickly. Use every moment of it. Don’t let this time, which belongs to the people and to Islam, be wasted,” Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

The Leader further advised the new officials to focus their efforts on carrying out a revolutionary, rational reconstruction in all managerial areas.

In presenting a definition of “revolutionary,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Being revolutionary should always be accompanied by rationality. This has been the correct approach adopted by the Islamic Republic from the first day and has continued up until today. A revolutionary movement should be accompanied by wise, reasonable actions.”

Saying that the country has not yet met expectations in terms of justice, the Leader added, “The Islamic government and the Islamic Republic are based on the administration of justice. In my opinion, every resolution that you adopt and every bill that you ratify should have a section on justice. You must be careful that your resolutions do not damage justice or violate the rights of the underprivileged classes of society.”