Iran: Phase 11 Of South Pars Gas Field Officially Inaugurated In Assaluyeh

By Tasnim News Agency

Regarded as the most important gas project in the country, Phase 11 of the South Pars Gas Field was inaugurated in a ceremony in Assaluyeh, Iran’s southern province of Bushehr, on Monday with President Ebrahim Raisi and Oil Minister Javad Owji in attendance.

Construction of Phase 11 of the South Pars gas filed saved $800 million in foreign currency for the country, the oil minister said at the ceremony, adding that the country’s gas output volume has increased by 56 million cubic meters following its launch.

Owji lashed out at the lackluster performance of the French ‘Total’ and other foreign companies involved in this important project which delayed the construction of this phase for 20 years.

Benefiting from expert domestic specialists and engineers, Phase 11 became operational in 20 months, he emphasized.

Some 34 semi-finished oil projects, valued at $12 billion, were inaugurated since the current administration assumed office in August 2021, he said, adding that 67 up- and downstream projects, costing $15 billion, will also be inaugurated in the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2024).