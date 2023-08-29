Virus Variant: Perpetuating White Coat Supremacy In America – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

On August 20, an unnamed “White House official” told reporters the Biden administration urges all Americans to get booster shots to counter a new wave of infections. The announcement came days after the Centers for Disease Control announced that it is tracking a new COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, discovered in Michigan, Denmark, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

“Experts say” BA.2.86 is capable of transmitting widely and could have been spreading undetected for some time. Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, and BioNtech have updated vaccines to be effective against several “subvariants” and expect the shots to be available in coming weeks. Unmasked Americans could be forgiven for posing a few questions.

The classification of BA.2.86 as a variant comes from the World Health Organization, a China-friendly division of the United Nations headed by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. People call him “doctor” but he is not a physician and has no medical degree. While he was minister of health in Ethiopia, doctors accused him of covering up three cholera epidemics. During the Covid pandemic, he faithfully parroted China’s talking points.

Various virologists and evolutionary biologists claim that the BA.2.86 variant will have equal or greater “escape” than the Omicron variants. No word whether their work has been replicated by independent medical scientists with no WHO, CDC, NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), or Big Pharma attachments. Those skeptical or confused might dial it back to the Omicron variant announced by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Anthony Fauci earned a medical degree in 1966 but in 1968 went to work for the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Fauci’s bio showed no advanced degrees in biochemistry or molecular biology, but in 1984 the NIH made him head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Nobel laureate Kary Mullis, inventor of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), was on record that Fauci “doesn’t understand electronic microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he’s in.” But he was, from 1984 to 2023.

Dr. Fauci funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to perform gain-of-function research that makes viruses more lethal and transmissible. The WIV, in turn, received shipments of deadly pathogens courtesy of Dr. Xiangguo Qiu, the Chinese national who headed the special pathogens unit at Canada’s National Microbiology Lab. In 2017-2018 alone, Dr. Qiu made at least five trips to the WIV.

Dr. Fauci’s claim that the Covid virus arose naturally in the wild is a matter of speculation, not science. This virus was able to generate malevolent variants that were already here and stalking the nation.

“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” Dr. Fauci explained in January of 2022. Even those vaccinated and boosted, “would get exposed,” Fauci said, but those who are not vaccinated were “going to get the brunt of the severe aspect of this,” possibly “hospitalization and death.”

In 2021, Dr. Fauci pronounced the Delta variant “the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate Covid-19.” The U.S. has “the tools” to defeat the variant, Dr. Fauci added, and if you get vaccinated, “you’ll be protected against this Delta variant.” Joe Biden must have been listening.

“Even as the Delta variant has been hitting the country hard,” said Biden, “we have the tools to combat the virus.” If we “raise our vaccination rate, protect ourselves and others with masking and expanded testing,” the tide could be turned, but as it stood, “this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Actually, it wasn’t.

“As worrisome as this Delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility,” contended Biden’s CDC boss, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, “our vaccines work.” As it happened, “our” vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer et al., failed to prevent infection or transmission of Covid. Dr. Fauci and Joe Biden, fully vaccinated and boosted to the max, both tested positive for Covid. Many Americans who did not test positive, lost their jobs or positions in the military for refusing a vaccine that did not protect them.

“We should not be surprised, if a new COVID-19 variant emerges this winter,” Dr. Fauci told reporters last October. There was danger of an “uptick” but Dr. Fauci did not outline the science that establishes the seasonality of the new variant. On the other hand, the NIAID boss was certain the variant would “elude the immune response that we’ve gotten from infection and/or from vaccination.”

On May 1, the “Biden-Harris Administration” announced that May 11 would mark an end to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international travelers. May 11 was, “the same day that the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.” But maybe it didn’t.

On August 20 the Biden White House announces that the new variant BA.2.86 is “capable of transmitting widely and could have been spreading undetected for some time.” Not to worry, because Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, and BioNtech have updated vaccines to be effective against several “subvariants.” The unnamed White House official urges Americans to get the booster shots.

The new variant and subvariants are able to spread without detection by the CDC’s intrepid Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS). That makes sense because the EIS, the nation’s medical CIA, failed to stop the Covid virus from arriving in America in the first place. No word whether any EIS officer or CDC official was disciplined, demoted, or dismissed. A ballpark estimate would be zero.

That colossal failure makes a strong case for Congress to scale back the CDC’s power and $11.58 billion budget, a full $2.397 billion above FY 2023. Sen. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, wants the CDC to take on the “epidemic” of loneliness. If anybody thought the agency was being rewarded for failure it would be hard to blame them.

Over at NIAID, Dr. Fauci is stepping aside for Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a non-practicing physician whose bio shows no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry. A specialist in venereal diseases such as gonorrhea, Dr. Marrazzo is a promoter of “health equity,” and calls for more “diversity officers” and such.

In 2021, with the Omicron variant looming, Dr. Marrazzo, then a health bureaucrat in Alabama, contended that Covid vaccines, masking and social distancing “do actually work.” Embattled Americans could be forgiven for thinking otherwise.

Dr. Marrazzo has been brought on board with no reforms to NIAID, with its $7.3 billion budget, up 5.9 percent from FY 2022. The agency carries on with no accountability for the suffering and loss brought on by Dr. Fauci, a Lysenko figure who claims to represent science.

If members of Congress are serious about reform, they should limit the NIAID director to a single four-year term and hold her to account for all actions in office. No single official or agency should control public health policy and medical research spending. All NIAID grants should be posted on the internet in real time and downloadable form. Absent these reforms, white coat supremacy will continue to prevail.

Meanwhile, line up for your BA.2.86 booster, but remember Dr. Fauci’s prophecy. Don’t be surprised to find a new subvariant, say, the notorious 006.98/RAS.9, already spreading undetected this time next year.

This article was also published in The American Spectator