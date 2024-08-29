Allies Reaffirm Pledge To Strengthen Ukraine’s Defences At NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting

By Eurasia Review

The NATO-Ukraine Council met on Wednesday (28 August 2024) following recent heavy Russian airstrikes against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. Allies strongly condemned Russia’s indiscriminate strikes and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen Ukraine’s defences.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired the meeting, said: “Ukraine continues to intercept Russian missiles on a daily basis, saving countless lives. But Ukraine’s ability to maintain their defences requires increased supply and more support. In the wake of the latest Russian assault, Allies today reaffirmed they are stepping up their military aid to Ukraine. We must continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and munitions it needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. This is vital for Ukraine’s ability to stay in the fight.”

Since the start of Russia’s full-fledged invasion, Allies have made unprecedented contributions to Ukraine’s defences. At the NATO Summit in July, numerous Allies announced they will send Ukraine additional strategic air defence systems, including more Patriot batteries, and Allies agreed that together they would provide a minimum of 40 billion euros of security assistance in the next year. Allies also agreed to coordinate security assistance and training for Ukraine, with a new NATO command taking on these tasks that will become operational in September.

Wednesday’s meeting was held at ambassadorial level and was convened at Ukraine’s request. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov briefed Allies via video-link on the current security situation and priority capability needs. The NATO-Ukraine Council was created at the NATO Summit in July 2023 and serves as a forum for joint consultations, decision-making and activities between NATO and Ukraine. Ambassadors from NATO’s member countries and Ukrainian officials normally attend meetings of the council.