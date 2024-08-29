Iran Says Iraqi Drone Attack Targets Power Station In Haifa

By Tasnim News Agency

A drone attack by Iraqi groups targeted a strategic site in the Israeli-occupied port city of Haifa on Thursday.

The groups carried out the attack in support of Palestinians plagued by the Israeli regime’s months-long onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a statement published on its Telegram channel, said the drone strike targeted “Alon Tavor Industrial Power Station” in Haifa in the early hours of Thursday.

The statement underlined that the operation was aimed at “resisting the occupation, in support of Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Tuesday that it had struck a “vital target” in Haifa in the occupied Palestinian territories, using drones.

The coalition has been conducting numerous such operations against sensitive targets lying across the occupied territories since October 7 last year, when the Israeli regime began bringing the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war. More than 40,530 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the brutal Israeli military onslaught so far.

Back in July, the anti-terror resistance groups launched drones at the Orot Rabin Power Plant in the occupied city of Hadera in support of Palestinians in Gaza and in response to the continued Israeli massacres against Palestinian civilians.

Over the past weeks, the resistance has also ramped up its retaliatory attacks against the US occupation bases across Iraq and neighboring Syria due to Washington’s unbridled political, military, and intelligence support for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.