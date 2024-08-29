US, Partners Showcase Impact At RIMPAC

By DoD News

Rim of the Pacific 2024 — RIMPAC, for short — brought together nearly 30 partner nations for a common goal: to build relationships, to enhance interoperability and, ultimately, contribute to peace and stability in the vital Indo-Pacific region.

“There is no doubt that we achieved the main objectives of the exercise,” Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of the combined forces, said at the end of the exercise.

Partners: Integrated and Prepared, the theme of this year’s event, allowed nations to showcase an array of skills in varied environments. The exercise also ensured multinational forces remained ready to respond to natural disasters or aggression and to deter conflict if required.

This marked the 29th edition of the biennial event. The exercise was first held in 1971.