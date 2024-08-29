Why Malaysian Voters And Civil Society Are Turning On Anwar Ibrahim – Analysis

By East Asia Forum

By Han Jun Lim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim came to power in late 2022 after years of political struggle. While his electoral victory was heralded as a major win by reformists, there is growing disillusionment with his government’s reformasi agenda.

The rapidly changing landscape of Malaysian politics has placed Anwar at odds with his former allies in the Bersih civil society coalition, which in June 2024 gave the government what it called an ‘F’ grade for slow reforms. Observers have also noted the government’s slow reforms on economic issues and corruption, including the reduced prison sentence for disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak and the dropping of corruption charges against deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi.

Bersih leads a growing number of civil society organisations (CSOs) which are critical of the Anwar administration. Their recent actions offer insight into the current state of the reformasi movement. While polling data from 2024 is unavailable, polls from 2023 showed a decline in approval of Anwar, which dropped to 50 per cent in October 2023 from 68 per cent in December 2022 when he was elected. The same study showed a further 60 per cent of voters in October 2023 said Malaysia was going in the wrong direction.

But Bersih has failed to mobilise large anti-government protests on the scale it had before. One possible explanation for this disillusionment is the lack of alternatives. Malaysians have experienced governments led by each of the major party coalitions in Malaysian politics since the fall of the Barisan Nasional government in 2018.

None were willing to embrace change and instead left power entrenched in the executive branch. Anwar’s election followed by his government’s slow implementation of reform has convinced many that there is no alternative reformist. Decisions such as the reduction of Najib’s sentence and the dropping of Zahid’s charges alongside slow economic and electoral reform have dinted Anwar’s status as well as the reformasi agenda.

Another explanation might be perceived weakness of grassroots political movements and civil society. Though Bersih and other CSOs helped end the 60-year rule of Barisan Nasional, they currently find themselves lacking the support that political parties like Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat once provided during critical protests.

While those protests did successfully affect change, opposition political parties mobilised the public across historically divisive racial and religious lines. Much smaller showings since the 2018 election and recent dismissive remarks from politicians about Bersih, challenge the notion that grassroots organisations can bring about significant change alone. Combined with the politicking and scheming of the political class, culminating in events such as the Sheraton Move that ended the Pakatan Harapan government of Mahathir Mohamad in 2020, Malaysian voters may perceive the political system as broken.

The elephant in the room inhibiting reform is the current marriage of convenience between two historically opposed coalitions, Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional. At the cost of concessions to his coalition partner, Anwar has brought himself much-needed stability in Malaysia’s tumultuous political scene, but also hamstrung his ability to pursue reforms.

Exacerbating this problem is the grandeur of previous promises against the scale of Malaysia’s socioeconomic systems. A complex, race-based system of social and economic policies has made it difficult to implement significant structural reform. Forced to navigate the Westeros-like gauntlet that is Malaysian politics, Anwar’s reformasi agenda is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

This tricky balance of power has led to the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional focusing their efforts on destabilising and overthrowing Anwar instead of offering checks and balances on reform. This has effectively left CSOs as the main opposition, representing public disgruntlement towards slow reforms, but restrained by a lack of public support in large part caused by fears of government instability or collapse.

Though declining public trust may not pose any significant short-term problems for the Anwar government thanks to his consolidation of power among elites, it might eventually prove challenging. A poor track record of reforms is unlikely to help Anwar in the 2027 elections, especially considering Malaysia’s race-based politics. Pushing through small reforms aimed at restoring trust in Anwar’s reformasi vision could stay the course.

With just over three years before the next general election, there is ample time for Anwar to restore trust and optimism in his reformasi agenda. A glimpse of what this may look like is the February 2024 subsidy reforms that seek to reallocate funds to those most in need despite the risk of political backlash from rising prices.

While Anwar may have consolidated power amongst the political class, he now faces a new challenge from civil society. CSOs in Malaysia have become a new factor in judging the efficacy of the reformasi and suggest attitudes of the electorate towards reform. The efforts of CSOs at rallying the Malaysian electorate to demand greater change now represent a new struggle between the electorate and the state as Malaysia stands at the brink of reform.