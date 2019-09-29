ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, September 30, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Zocalo and the Mexican City Metropolitan Cathedral. Credit: Saul Trabanca via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0).

Zocalo and the Mexican City Metropolitan Cathedral. Credit: Saul Trabanca via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0).
1 Religion 

Abortion Rights Activists Try To Burn Mexico City Cathedral

CNA 0 Comments

By

By David Ramos

Amid a demonstration Saturday urging the legalisation of abortion, activists tried to set fire to the Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral.

In response to the Sept. 28 arson attempt, Catholics gathered before the front doors of the cathedral.

Mauricio Alfonso Guitar, deputy head of the Cristera National Guard in Mexico City, told CNA’s Spanish language sister agency ACI Prensa that “thanks to the denunciations in Catholics’ social networks, offering to defend the churches, the government … sent police to defend them.”

ACI Prensa reported that firefighters acted quickly to prevent the fire from spreading, and police acted to prevent further acts of aggression by the abortion rights activists.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

CNA

CNA

The Catholic News Agency (CNA) has been, since 2004, one of the fastest growing Catholic news providers to the English speaking world. The Catholic News Agency takes much of its mission from its sister agency, ACI Prensa, which was founded in Lima, Peru, in 1980 by Fr. Adalbert Marie Mohm (†1986).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.