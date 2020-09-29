Saudi Arabia Says Breaks Up Iran-Trained Terrorist Cell

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it had broken up a terrorist cell, which included members trained in Iran.

The cell was discovered last week during security monitoring, state news agency SPA reported.

A spokesperson for the Presidency of State Security said 10 members of the cell were arrested. Three of those arrested had received military and field training from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The spokesperson said the identities of the suspects would not be revealed at present in the interest of the investigation.

The cell was formed between October and December 2017.

Their training took place in two locations and included field exercises and making explosives.

The security operation seized a large amount of weapons, explosives, chemicals and electronic devices and equipment from a house and a farm.

The state said Saudi authorities would conduct investigations with all the suspects to find out more information about their activities and those whom they have been in contact with, both inside and outside the Kingdom.