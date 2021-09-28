Iran’s Nuclear Chief In Russia For Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami traveled to Moscow on Tuesday for an official visit that includes meetings with Russia’s senior nuclear authorities.

During his stay in Moscow, Eslami is going to hold talks with Alexey Likhachev, director general of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation.

The two officials are expected to discuss cooperation between the AEOI and Rosatom.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Moscow, Eslami decried the US’ recent statement about the process of cooperation between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying the countries that have refused to condemn the terrorist acts against an Iranian nuclear site have no right to comment about Iran’s interaction with the UN nuclear agency, IRNA reported.

Noting that Russia is a member of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Eslami said he will discuss the 2015 nuclear deal with his Russian counterpart.