Iran Denies Report Of Spy Swap With US

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed reports about the exchange of spies between Tehran and Washington.

In an interview with ICANA on Wednesday, Zarif said the stories about an exchange of spies between Iran and the United States are totally false.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has already proposed the idea of exchange of all Iranian and American prisoners in all parts of the world.

However, Zarif added, “the issue of bargain over two arrested spies with the US is a complete lie.”

“We have put forward a suggestion for the comprehensive exchange of prisoners of the two sides. We have inmates held in various countries on the US’ orders, and have prisoners inside the US as well. We have people in the United States of America that have even served their illegal sentences, but the Americans prevent their return to Iran,” he deplored.

In June, Iranian scientist and university professor Sirous Asgari returned home after his release from a US prison.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry later denied reports about a prisoner swap in the release of Asgari, saying the Iranian scientist was freed after being acquitted of charges.