Sri Lanka To Exempt IT Sector From All Taxes – Minister

By Eurasia Review

The Information and Technology sector will be made exempt from all taxes, says Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena. He announced this addressing a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information on Thursday.

Explaining tax relief package offered by present government, the minister said that under this scheme the working class of Sri Lanka are able to becomes tax free people since levies like Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Withholding taxes will be removed.



The minister further said that Senior citizens also benefitted from this package.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.