File photo of Chad's Hissein Brahim Taha speaking at UN in 2019. Photo Credit: Dachdach-22, Wikipedia Commons

Hissein Brahim Taha Elected Secretary-General of OIC

Hissein Brahim Taha has been elected Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Al-Ekhbariya reported on Saturday.

The former Chadian Minister of Foreign Affairs will take up the post in November 2021.

Current Secretary-General Youssef Al-Othaimeen welcomed his successor at the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, in Niamey, Niger.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also welcomed Taha’s election and said the “Kingdom will spare no effort to support” Al-Othaimeen’s successor during his tenure.

Prince Faisal thanked Al-Othaimeen for his great efforts as head of the OIC. 

