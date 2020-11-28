Rouhani Says Assassination Of Iranian Scientist Not To Go Unanswered

By Tasnim News Agency

The killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will not remain unanswered, President Hassan Rouhani warned, adding that Iran, however, would not be entrapped by the Israeli regime.

Speaking at a Saturday meeting of the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters, Rouhani paid tribute to the late Iranian scientist and researcher, Fakhrizadeh, for his contribution to the development of homegrown test kits for COVID-19 in the last couple of months.

The Iranian nation is so courageous and zealous that it won’t allow the crime to remain unanswered, the president added, pledging a response to the assassination “at the appropriate time”.

He also said that Iran is very smart and is not going to be entrapped by the Zionist plots.

Iran is aware of the enemy’s intentions and won’t let them achieve their evil objectives, Rouhani added.

The assassination of the Iranian scientist reveals that the enemies are experiencing stressful weeks, are mindful that the global situation is changing, and are trying to make the most of these days to create unstable conditions in the region, the president concluded.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by unknown gunmen in a small city east of Tehran on Friday evening.

After sustaining injuries from a car explosion and bullets, Fakhrizadeh was taken to the hospital with a helicopter, but succumbed to injuries a few hours later.