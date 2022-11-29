Global Population Growth Rates Falling: India, Pakistan Growing Exponentially – OpEd

By Patial RC

The global population was projected to have reached 8 billion on 15 November 2022, and India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, according to World Population Prospects 2022, released on World Population Day 11 July. The global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under 1 per cent in 2020 and also states that fertility has fallen markedly in recent decades for many countries. The populations of 61 countries or areas are projected to decrease by 1 per cent or more between 2022 and 2050, owing to sustained low levels of fertility and, in some cases, elevated rates of emigration. Pakistan India’s cut out brother has grown from 33m to 230m in 75 years and slowly edging towards becoming the fifth largest country in the world. As for Pakistan the growth rate is double that of Bangladesh, India and Iran.

Unconcerned about the Population Explosion

No one appears to be taking a note of the population explosion scenario on the Indian subcontinent. Some take satisfaction that the rate of growth has now slowed but is it a matter to rejoice when the future problems are staring into your face and both the nations are racing towards achieving higher ranks in the population achievers sadly! The gravity of threat that population explosion is presenting is not being noticed by the nation’s policy makers and the implications of the population explosion seem to be lost in the political fights amongst parties. There is no clear strategy on how to deal with the exponential population growth that continues to have a destabilising effect on the society.

Pakistan is facing an existential crisis, which will worsen if difficult and painful steps are not taken immediately. Pakistan is having one of the highest population growth rates globally. It poses a grave threat to internal security considering the poor madrasa education and poor economy. With a rapidly increasing population and low economic growth rate, Pakistan faces a catastrophic situation. These alarming conditions have created social problems that cannot be dealt with adequately, unless the mushrooming population is brought under control. It is time for all institutions to be on the same page, for politicians to build economic consensus and take difficult decisions to help bail Pakistan out.

Children a Gift of God

Every religion considers children a gift of God and this has led to severe affliction of women, entrenched poverty, backwardness and the over population of Mother Earth. There are different opinions and views among religious scholars on abortion. Most fundamentally are against abortion. Some of them especially the lesser educated and poor income group believes “Why bother to practice contraception if God blesses you with as many as he wants – how can you refuse a blessing?”

Islamisation of the world

The doctrine of Islam is based upon the total “Islamisation of the world”. The democratic countries like India are the worst sufferers and some of their states are witnessing the worst demographic change. China and Russia are examples of the growth rate within the lower side of two digits due to exercising harsh measures. Muslims have grown by 150 per cent in a decade in non-Muslim countries. And European nations are sadly heading towards this Islamisation agenda. For the same period Muslim countries have only grown in double figures with Syria leading (88.4 per cent) and Pakistan (58.6 per cent).

Madrasas Education

Madrasas are an integral component of the Muslim education system in India and Pakistan. More than 90 percent of madrasa students in India belong to poor families. Afghan Talibs had studied at Deobandi madrasas, where they were taught a very narrow and distorted version of Islam. Other than religious studies the education standard is very poor leading to their unemployment and some of them joining Terrorist groups.

Population explosion is a threat to any national security. Unemployment and unproductive population become a huge burden on the country’s resources and becomes a fertile breeding ground for the unemployed youth to join insurgents or terrorist groups.

Uniform Civil Code: India

A Uniform Civil Code requires all citizens of India to adhere to the same set of laws, regardless of whether they follow Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, or Sikhism. A Uniform Civil Code does not mean that people’s freedom of religion will be restricted; it simply means that everyone will be treated equally.

It can be expected for certain most resistance is likely to come from the Indian Muslim population if implemented. Muslim community in India believes that the Uniform Civil Code Bill and Population Control Bill both are directed against them.

The writing is clear on the wall for the world and in particular for India and Pakistan of the shape of things to come! This is the moment to implement the two-child policy consistent with the Uniform Civil Code. It has been pended for long and the present Indian Modi government need to “To Take the Hard Decision” no one else can do it and bring Uniform Civil Code Bill and Population Control Bill the earliest. Basic reproductive education is required and religious clerics need to keep away from government family planning policies and programmes both in India and Pakistan.