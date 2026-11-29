Key Takeaways:

Reports of nine armed incidents in nine provinces between 19 and 22 November 2026, including Kandahar, indicate that anti-Taliban resistance is spreading beyond traditional hubs, with groups such as the Afghanistan United Front, Afghanistan Freedom Front and Afghan Green Trend gaining visibility.

ACLED data show armed clashes with the Taliban nearly doubled in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025 and occurred in 28 provinces—a fourteen-fold geographic increase—yet still fall short of immediate national threat to Taliban control.

The essay attributes the unrest primarily to political exclusion, restrictions on women and girls, and repression of dissent, arguing that sustainable stability requires inclusive Afghan-led dialogue rather than reliance on coercive force.

Five years later, the Taliban regime is facing a new and serious insurgency from within that is threatening its survival, revealing the failings of its governance system. Against the backdrop of frequent promises of peace and stability in Afghanistan, reports from various regions of the country indicate a more complex picture, with reports of armed opposition from various parts of the country. During the period from 19th to 22nd November, 2026, the resistance reported nine incidents in nine provinces in which some Taliban were killed. While the extent of these incidents cannot be independently confirmed, the reported geographical scale of these incidents is very concerning for the capacity of the Taliban to ensure sustained stability and to win public trust.

The most remarkable thing about these changes is that armed resistance is no longer limited to the traditional hubs of resistance that have been found in Afghanistan. The opposition to the Taliban’ rule is now spreading geographically, as reported from Kandahar, Bamyan, Wardak, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Ghor, Paktia, Kunar and Badakhshan. Historically, the city of Kandahar is significant in the context of the Taliban movement and the leadership and has, therefore, a particular political significance. The regime’s claims of its unchallenged rule are undermined by reports of armed resistance arising from even in regions where the Taliban had previously reigned.

Opposition organizations, such as the Afghanistan United Front (AUF), the Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF) and Afghan Green Trend are increasing their visibility. Multiple resistance groups show that the political opposition is split and that only part of the Afghan community or region is unhappy with the current political situation. These groups, more than anything, do not have the power to topple the Taliban, but their presence is also a threat to the security forces of the regime.

The situation is concerning with data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) project confirming that the situation is developing. In the first half of 2026, the number of armed conflicts between the Taliban and opposition groups increased by almost double the numbers recorded during the first half of 2025. In Afghanistan, ACLED saw conflicts in 28 provinces, a 14-fold increase from the 14 observed in the previous year at this time. The numbers reflect an expanding geographic spread of armed opposition, but have not yet set the stage for imminent national pressure on Taliban control.

It is up to the Taliban leadership to acknowledge that Afghanistan’s internal security situation is far more complex than can be simply viewed from a military perspective. The root of the issue is political. The Taliban have not yet constructed any system that allows for an inclusive political process which can respect the ethnic, religious, and ideological diversity of Afghanistan since they took power in August 2021. The right to political participation is still very limited, dissent is often met with repression and genuine channels for resolving citizen complaints are still in a very limited state of development. This situation can lead to resentment building up and a growing political unrest.

The regime’s policy towards women and girls has also hurt its domestic and international face. Afghans have been denied essential opportunities through restrictions on secondary and higher education, on employment and opportunities to contribute to and participate in public life. Arbitrary arrests, intimidation, restrictions on independent journalism, and the abuse of former government officials have been reported by the United Nations and international human rights organizations several times. These policies are severing the divide between the ruling class in Afghanistan and large parts of the population.

The political issues of Afghanistan have a lesson for us: the military isn’t the only path to political legitimacy. National unity has been a challenge for successive governments of the country due to their refusal to include powerful communities, ignore public grievances and use excessive force. The Taliban seem to be making the same historical errors. Different from controlling government institutions and provincial administrations is to earn the confidence of citizens. Public participation, institutional accountability, justice and respect for individual rights are necessary for a genuine political authority.

The growing armed resistance also has significant security implications for the region. In the vicinity of Afghanistan are neighbors who have a great stake in the peaceful development of the country, especially Pakistan, Iran, China and the Central Asian republics. The continuation of the internal conflict may increase the refugee flow, hinder regional connectivity, lead to a loss of economic cooperation and provide increased space for transnational terrorist groups. Afghanistan cannot be a reliable regional economic partner, if its internal political contradiction is not solved.

However, if armed conflict is to be romanticized as a solution to Afghanistan’s problems, then it’s time to let it go. The Afghan people have already suffered for decades from war, displacement, devastation and suffering. The continued war would have great costs for the people. Opposition groups should abide by the laws of war, ensure civilians are protected and foremost seek a peaceful political solution. Also, the Taliban should stop believing that suppression will work to destroy political dissent.

The international community should facilitate an Afghan-led political dialogue with representatives of the different ethnic groups, political parties, civil society organizations and women. Diplomatic interaction with the Taliban should go hand-in-hand with tangible expectations for a more inclusive form of government, for adherence to human rights and counterterrorism obligations. International engagement should help to ensure the stability of Afghanistan, not political exclusion for an extended period of time.

The nine provinces experiencing reported incidents are a warning that Afghanistan’s political grievances are not just going to go away forever. The Taliban could control the territory, but the key is not territorial control, it’s territorial dominance, sustainable peace cannot be confused. In an absence of political exclusion, institutional repression and economic deprivation and human rights violations, internal instability is likely to remain. Afghanistan requires a government that is of the people, by the people and for the people. It cannot be sustained by the act of coercive power but by political reconciliation, justice, inclusive governance and rebuilding trust.