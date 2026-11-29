Key Takeaways:

Japan is expanding its defence posture—integrating missile and cyber defences, developing long-range counterstrike capability and raising spending toward 2 percent of GNP—while the United States seeks a more capable ally without undermining the credibility of the post-war alliance.

The essay identifies dependence on U.S. military technology, the dual reliance on the nuclear umbrella and disarmament advocacy, and Chinese activity in the East China Sea and Taiwan as key challenges requiring domestic industrial growth, crisis-management mechanisms with Seoul and careful public legitimacy, especially in Okinawa.

For ASEAN the strengthened alliance offers opportunities in maritime security, disaster relief and coast-guard capacity building, provided it reinforces rather than displaces ASEAN centrality and avoids forcing regional states into binary choices.

While the defence relationship between the United States and Japan remains the mainstay of the Indo-Pacific’s security architecture, the post-WWII framework, which allowed Japan’s post-war economic miracle to unfold, is now being tested by rapidly changing strategic circumstances around China, North Korea, and Russia, as well as the waxing and waning of US commitment to the Asia-Pacific. As a result, Japan is increasingly taking centre stage in its own national security, and the US seeks a more strategic and capable partner in Japan while maintaining the credibility of the alliance, which should not necessarily lead to more confrontation.

After decades of post-war frugality in security matters, Japan is slowly but fundamentally shifting to a more robust military posture. Of course, Article 9 (the so-called “War-Clause”) of the Constitution remains a touchstone for Japan’s security and defense policy, but the country’s materiel and financial resources for security have long since grown beyond what the Constitution seemed to permit. Consequently, in terms of hardware and in terms of dollars, the defense capability of Japan has expanded greatly in the twenty-five years since the end of the Cold War. Even more recently, however, the government in Tokyo has decided to give greater expression to what it calls a “capacity for counterattack at long range”. Consequently, missile defenses are now integrated. So too is cyber defense. Hybrid weaponry of a novel kind is now under development. And the Defense Budget is to be expanded to approximately 2% of GNP, in order to ensure that growing imbalances in defense spending by states of the region are checked.

The U.S. wants Japan to take on more responsibility within the framework of the alliance in order to enhance intelligence coordination, missile defense, cyber security, and other advanced defense efforts. With the establishment of Japan’s Joint Operations Command in March 2025, for example, Japan is attempting to move towards integrated planning and possibly even coordinated command between the two countries. However, this would have to be within the boundaries of Japan’s decision-making, as well as its Constitution.

Dependence on the military technology of the US for strengthening its defense capabilities is a vulnerability that Japan must address by encouraging research, production, maintenance, and export of defense equipment and technology through developing its own domestic defense industry with the help of trusted countries. Defence equipment to be transferred by Japan for export must go through transparent scrutiny and have to be subject to reliable end-use control and other necessary safeguards to prevent unauthorized transfer to third parties.

For another, nuclear deterrence is an especially tricky matter. Japan counts on the nuclear umbrella provided by the USA, while at the same time, the nuclear arms experience of the greatest sufferer from war seeks nuclear arms disarmament. Reaffirming extended deterrence is in Tokyo’s interest, but it is not a substitute for serious work to reduce and control nuclear arms as much as possible, including through arms control, through dialogue with other parties and through prudent measures to forestall accidents and misjudgements.

China’s rapid military modernization and consequent deeper engagement with Japan pose the greatest strategic challenge to the new US–Japan defense alliance. While China is deeply suspicious of any deeper US–Japan military collaboration, Japan has growing concerns about increasing Chinese military activity in the East China Sea as well as the danger of a conflict in Taiwan with possible effects on its southwestern islands. Therefore, while deterrence of such a scenario is necessary, there is a danger of an escalatory security dilemma through a series of military deployments and countermeasures. Japan, the US and South Korea therefore need greater crisis management collaboration including communication, diplomacy and incident management, especially in light of current North Korea nuclear and missile proliferation.

Above all, the legitimacy of the alliance to ensure and maintain Japan’s security as well as to fulfill its new role in the international community depends on the support of the Japanese public, in particular that of the people in Okinawa who have to bear an excessive burden of hosting US Forces. A number of challenges have to be addressed in order to gain an understanding of the alliance from the environment and to distribute the defense burden justly among the Japanese.

For ASEAN, the US–Japan Alliance will bring both challenge and opportunity. On the positive side, there are possibilities for both maritime security and free and smooth navigation and surveillance of the seas, as well as cyber defense, natural disaster relief, and support to coast guard capacity building. However, while Japan and the US seek to strengthen bilateral relations, stability in and of ASEAN should not become a new great game between two major powers. Thus, while they work together through various mechanisms including the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus, their approaches towards ASEAN should be to support and enhance ASEAN’s strategic center of gravity and to respect the region’s autonomy and strategic center of gravity.

Judging the US–Japan Alliance above and beyond the amount of hardware and funds that it throws at problems and seeking to ensure that it actually helps to prevent conflict in the region are, therefore, two big challenges. A robust Japan with full democratic accountability, cutting-edge defense technology and diplomatic flexibility is required. Washington must provide due reassurance of its support of its powerful East Asian ally while recognizing that the alliance is also a partnership of two great states with due separate interests and mutual goals. The greatest value to ASEAN of the new strengthening of the US–Japan alliance would be for it to strengthen, not to undermine, ASEAN-led regional cooperation and not to force Asian states into an awkward choice of taking sides with either camp.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References

Govella, K., & Szechenyi, N . (2026, April 3). Deepening strategic alignment: Priorities for the U.S.-Japan alliance. Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

. (2026, April 3). Deepening strategic alignment: Priorities for the U.S.-Japan alliance. Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Soh, S. (2026, June 9). A proactive Japan deepens pragmatic cooperation with Southeast Asia. S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Nanyang Technological University.