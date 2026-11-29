Key Takeaways:

Despite welcoming about 147 million international visitors in 2025 (roughly 42 percent from within the region), Southeast Asia’s tourism sector faces rising fuel and operating costs plus geopolitical uncertainty that threaten affordable air connectivity.

ASEAN Tourism Association president Eddy Soemawilaga projects moderate 3–6 percent growth in international arrivals for 2027 and prioritises stronger connectivity, industry resilience and greater economic value from longer stays and local benefits.

He advocates treating ASEAN as a single multi-country destination through coordinated air links, crisis response and joint promotion, with the January 2027 ASEAN Tourism Forum in Singapore as an early platform under the theme “Transforming Tourism, Empowering Tomorrow.”

Rising energy prices, geopolitical tensions and mounting operating costs are putting pressure on airlines and tourism businesses around the world. Southeast Asia is no exception.

Despite welcoming approximately 147 million international visitors in 2025, with around 42% traveling from within Southeast Asia, the region faces growing difficulties in keeping travel affordable and ensuring that tourism businesses remain profitable. However, higher fuel prices, rising operating costs and uncertainty in international markets could affect air connectivity and future tourism growth.

What needs to be done to ensure that Southeast Asia remains an attractive and competitive tourism destination despite these challenges?

Eddy Soemawilaga, President of the ASEAN Tourism Association (ASEANTA), a regional organization bringing together tourism associations, airlines, hotels and other industry stakeholders, believes closer cooperation between governments and the private sector will be essential to addressing these pressures. He argues that ASEAN countries need to work together to maintain affordable air connectivity, strengthen regional tourism promotion and create more opportunities for travelers to visit multiple destinations across Southeast Asia.

“Our message to the international community should be clear: ASEAN offers not only diverse tourism experiences, but also a region committed to working together to make travel more accessible, competitive and sustainable,” Soemawilaga told this author in an interview.

As he stressed, sustaining growth requires ASEAN leaders to take into account the commercial realities facing airlines, hotels and tour operators. But what lies ahead for Southeast Asia’s tourism industry in 2027, particularly as geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty continue to threaten international travel?

“I believe ASEAN could achieve moderate international visitor-arrival growth of approximately 3% to 6% in 2027, subject to prevailing geopolitical and economic conditions. This remains an indicative assessment rather than an official regional forecast. Our greatest opportunity is to transform growing tourism demand into stronger connectivity, longer visitor stays, higher spending and broader economic benefits for local communities,” Soemawilaga said, emphasizing that intra-ASEAN travel remains one of the region’s greatest strengths.

One of ASEAN’s greatest advantages is its substantial intra-regional travel market, he explained.

“Geographical proximity, established aviation networks and diverse tourism offerings provide alternatives when travel demand from certain international markets weakens,” he emphasized, noting the impact of ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly those affecting the Middle East.

Southeast Asia, on the other hand, faces its own vulnerabilities. Political tensions, bilateral disputes, environmental crises and natural disasters can also affect cross-border travel, tourism confidence and access to destinations across the region. However, in Soemawilaga’s view, following the COVID-19 pandemic, Southeast Asia is now entering a more mature phase of recovery.

“I believe ASEAN’s tourism priorities in 2027 should focus on three areas: strengthening connectivity and travel affordability, improving industry resilience, and generating greater economic value from tourism. We should also strengthen destination preparedness for environmental disruptions and ensure that tourism growth creates opportunities for emerging destinations and local communities.” he said.

Indeed, one of the first opportunities to advance these priorities will be the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2027, scheduled to take place in Singapore in January 2027. Coinciding with ASEAN’s 60th anniversary, the event will bring together regional tourism leaders and industry stakeholders under the theme “Transforming Tourism, Empowering Tomorrow.”

“I would like ATF 2027 to communicate that Southeast Asia remains an open, welcoming, diverse and resilient tourism region,” the ASEANTA president stressed, adding that ASEAN’s tourism resilience depends on its ability to anticipate disruptions, respond effectively and maintain traveler confidence.

Another priority, he argued, is to strengthen ASEAN’s position as a single tourism destination rather than having individual countries compete for international visitors. Soemawilaga believes that closer cooperation between member states and private-sector stakeholders could help turn this ambition into reality.

“For international visitors, ASEAN offers a unique opportunity to experience multiple countries within a relatively short journey,” he stressed, pointing to the potential for multi-country travel experiences linking Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, supported by coordinated transport connections and tourism packages.

“Together, we can help bridge regional tourism priorities with commercial realities, identify common industry challenges and encourage practical initiatives that strengthen the entire tourism ecosystem,” he said, adding that ASEAN’s greatest strength lies not only in the attractiveness of its individual destinations, but also in the ability of its governments and private-sector stakeholders to work together.

Explaining how regional cooperation could work in practice, Soemawilaga pointed to three areas requiring closer coordination: maintaining affordable regional air connectivity, improving crisis response and promoting joint tourism initiatives, particularly in emerging destinations and multi-country travel. The need for such cooperation is clear, as many of the pressures facing the tourism industry do not stop at national borders.

“For example, when an airline reduces frequencies or suspends an international route due to rising operating costs, the consequences affect not only the airline but also airports, hotels, tourism operators and local communities. Similarly, political or environmental disruptions affecting one destination may influence traveler perceptions of neighboring countries or the wider region,” he stressed.

Ultimately, Soemawilaga believes that the success of Southeast Asia’s tourism industry should not be measured by visitor numbers alone. Longer stays, higher visitor spending, stronger business performance and more opportunities for local communities will be just as important in ensuring that tourism growth benefits the wider region.

Much will also depend on how successfully Southeast Asia navigates geopolitical uncertainty while maintaining its appeal to international travelers in 2027.