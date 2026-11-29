Key Takeaways:

Since 2022 the EU and its member states have provided more than €200 billion to Ukraine, including a €90 billion “Support Loan” for 2026–2027 (€60 billion of it for weapons) whose interest is paid from the EU budget and which Ukraine need repay only if Russia pays reparations.

Direct Russian–Ukrainian talks in Abu Dhabi this month, the first in nine months, produced only a prisoner exchange and no ceasefire, while Europe remained outside the room.

Citing a roughly $100 million Energoatom kickback scheme and other probes near President Zelenskyy’s circle, the essay urges Europe to prioritise ceasefire negotiations, impose independent audits on further funding and submit large packages to national parliamentary votes.

Nearly five years in, the war in Ukraine has no finish line in sight, and Europe’s governments seem to have stopped looking for one.

Ask almost anyone outside the summit circuit and you’ll hear the same thing. People are tired. Not indifferent, tired. They have watched the casualty counts climb and towns they’d never heard of turn to rubble. They have watched their own bills go up. And they have been told, again and again, that the answer is more of the same.

More of the same now has a price tag. Since 2022, the EU and its member states have put more than €200 billion into Ukraine. This year Brussels added a €90 billion “Support Loan” for 2026 and 2027, with €60 billion of it set aside for weapons and defence. The money is borrowed on capital markets, and the interest is paid out of the EU budget. In other words, by citizens of Europe. Ukraine only has to repay it once Russia pays reparations, which may well mean never.

Meanwhile, diplomacy limps along. When Russian and Ukrainian negotiators finally sat down in Abu Dhabi this month, it was their first direct talks in nine months. They agreed on a prisoner exchange. That is welcome and humane, and it was the only concrete result. No ceasefire. No firm date for the next round. Europe wasn’t even in the room. Nine months of silence while soldiers die at the front is not a strategy. It’s drift.

European leaders say their approach is about principle. But principle without a plan to end the killing starts to look a lot like pride. Too many political careers are now tied to the promise of a victory the battlefield isn’t delivering. Changing course would mean admitting that years of policy haven’t worked. So, the spending continues, and the timeline keeps stretching.

Then there is accountability. Ukraine’s own anti-corruption investigators have uncovered a roughly $100 million kickback scheme at Energoatom, the state nuclear company, reaching people close to President Zelenskyy. The president’s former chief of staff is out on bail in a separate probe. Credit to the investigators for digging. But Europeans are entitled to ask a simple question: if this is what’s been found, what hasn’t been? And why are tens of billions more going out the door before those questions are answered?

None of this is an argument for abandoning ordinary Ukrainians. They have suffered more than anyone. It is an argument for ending a war that is neither being won nor being wound down, and for spending public money as if the public were watching.

What would a different course look like?

Put negotiation first, not last. Europe should be pushing hard for a ceasefire and a seat at the table, not waiting for Washington and Moscow to set the terms.

Europe should be pushing hard for a ceasefire and a seat at the table, not waiting for Washington and Moscow to set the terms. Follow the money. Every euro should come with independent, published audits, and funding should pause where serious misuse is found.

Every euro should come with independent, published audits, and funding should pause where serious misuse is found. Let parliaments decide. Packages this large should face real votes in national parliaments, not just deals struck in Brussels.

If today’s leaders won’t change course, voters can change the leaders. That isn’t radical. It’s how democracy is supposed to work. Elections are the one lever ordinary people still hold, and the next ones are the place to say clearly: enough drift, enough blank cheques. Bring this war to the negotiating table and end it.