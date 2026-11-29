Key Takeaways:

On 24 November 2026 West Bengal Minister Arjun Singh vowed that India would “take over” Bangladesh by 16 December, continuing a series of irredentist remarks by Indian politicians both before and after the 2024 July Uprising.

Documented examples include Subramanian Swamy’s calls to annex one-third of Bangladesh, Shiladitya Dev’s assertion that India should have annexed the country in 1971, and post-uprising statements by Suvendu Adhikari, Pradyot Debbarma, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nishikant Dubey advocating occupation, partition or reclamation of Bangladeshi territory.

The essay argues that such statements by elected officials violate international law and good-neighbourly norms, and urges New Delhi to restrain irredentist rhetoric if it is serious about its Neighbourhood First policy.

On 24 November, Arjun Singh, the Minister of Labour and Transport of India’s West Bengal state, vowed that India would ‘take over’ Bangladesh by 16 December and avenge the alleged killings of Bangladeshi Hindus. This is only the latest in a long series of irredentist and anti-Bangladeshi statements made by Indian politicians over the years, and contrary to popular belief, they continued to make these statements irrespective of the nature of government in Dhaka. The consistency and frequency of these statements indicate that these reflect an established pattern in Indian political thinking rather than being ‘slips of tongue.’

Irredentist Statements before the July Uprising

Indian politicians have a history of making sensational comments about Bangladesh’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such comments became more frequent after the July Uprising of 2024, but even when the Bangladesh Awami League – a party which established close political and security partnerships with India – administered the country, Indian politicians made similar comments. For instance, Subramanian Swamy, the then President of the Janata Party and currently a leader of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), commented in a highly controversial 2011 op-ed that India should annex one-third of Bangladeshi territory from Sylhet to Khulna in response to alleged illegal immigration from the country to India. In April 2014, Swamy claimed that ‘one-third of Bangladeshis’ lived in India, and Bangladesh should ‘compensate’ for this by giving India land.

In March 2018, Shiladitya Dev, a BJP leader in Assam and then a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly, opined that the ‘creation’ of Bangladesh was a great mistake, and India ‘should have annexed’ Bangladesh in 1971. In September 2018, Swamy, then a member of Rajya Sabha – the upper house of the Indian parliament, again commented that India should invade and ‘take over’ Bangladesh to protect Bangladeshi Hindus from alleged torture. In May 2023, Pralhad Joshi, the then Indian Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs, published a tweet with a picture of a mural depicting the Maurya Empire and described it as a depiction of Akhand Bharat. The mural included the territory of Bangladesh, prompting Dhaka to seek a clarification from New Delhi.

This demonstrates that even when the relations between Dhaka and New Delhi were cordial, many Indian politicians, including incumbent government officials, did not hold back from expressing their irredentist views on Bangladesh. This trend has only intensified after the July Uprising, as bilateral relations between the two states deteriorated.

Irredentist Statements after the July Uprising

On 19 January 2025, Suvendu Adhikari, the then member of West Bengal Legislative Assembly and currently the Chief Minister of West Bengal, stated in a speech that India could ‘occupy’ Bangladesh within minutes. On 1 April 2025, Pradyot Debbarma, the chair of the Tipra Motha Party and then a member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, tweeted that Bangladesh should be ‘split up’ to secure sea access for northeast Indian states and claimed that the people of the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) ‘want’ to be part of India. In a public rally held on 3 April, he threatened to ‘break Bangladesh into pieces’ and create ‘Greater Tipraland.’ On 25 May 2025, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, tweeted that Bangladesh has two ‘Chicken Necks,’ stating that these are far more vulnerable than India’s own Chicken Neck. On 22 September 2025, Pradyot Debbarma called the Indo–Bangladeshi border an ‘artificial boundary’, and advocated ‘getting back’ the CHT and creating a ‘friendly state’ on Bangladeshi territory.

On 2 November, Jagannath Sarkar, a member of the Lok Sabha from West Bengal, predicted that Bangladesh and India would become ‘one’ in future, implying potential annexation of Bangladeshi territory. On 27 December, Suvendu Adhikari called for ‘teaching a lesson’ to the Bangladeshis just like ‘Israel taught Gaza,’ thus implicitly calling for an invasion and occupation of Bangladeshi territory and mass killings of its people. On 6 November 2026, Nishikant Dubey, a member of the Lok Sabha from Jharkhand, commented that it was time for India to ‘reclaim’ Chattogram, Noakhali, and Sylhet from Bangladesh, and blamed Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, for ‘ceding’ these territories to the erstwhile East Pakistan. Thus, the recent comments of Arjun Singh about ‘taking over’ Bangladesh are only the latest manifestations of some Indian politicians’ propensity to resort to irredentism with regard to Bangladesh.

What Is to Be Done?

So far, numerous Indian politicians, belonging to both national and regional political landscape, have expressed irredentist sentiments vis-á-vis Bangladesh by advocating invasion, occupation, partition, and/or balkanization of the country. If these comments were made by private individuals, these could be ignored. However, these statements have been delivered by politicians who held official positions, including union and provincial ministers, members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and members of provincial legislatures and autonomous district councils. They are elected representatives of the Indian people and represent the Indian state, so their statements, often identical and having a distinct pattern, cannot be taken lightly.

These repetitive irredentist statements clearly violate international law as well as the spirit of good-neighbourly and cooperative relations between the two South Asian states. Also, these populist statements may grant short-term political dividends for individual Indian politicians, but in the long run, these statements cloud bilateral relations, create mistrust and hostility among the peoples of both states, and generate unnecessary complications to normal diplomatic exchanges. Moreover, it is highly paradoxical that New Delhi views parts of its territory as ‘occupied’ by its relatively strong neighbours while simultaneously issuing irredentist statements about its another neighbour.

Finally, geography cannot be altered, and so Bangladesh and India are going to be neighbours for a long time. Hence, it is prudent for both states to maintain cooperative, good-neighbourly, and mutually beneficial ties with each other, keep populist irredentism in check, and refrain from creating such controversies. If India is indeed committed to implementing its ‘Neighbourhood First’ foreign policy, it should undertake measures to curtail irredentist rhetoric about Bangladesh within its officialdom.