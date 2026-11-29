Key Takeaways:

Amnesty International’s 25 November 2026 report, based on 228 interviews and supporting evidence, states that 22,331 of the 74,237 Palestinians killed between October 2023 and October 2026 were women and girls, and concludes that the impacts on them form a component of what it characterises as Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Destruction of over 90 percent of Gaza’s hospitals, collapse of maternity and fertility services, repeated displacement of more than 90 percent of the population into less than 35 percent of the territory, and heightened risks of malnutrition, sexual violence and loss of privacy have compounded harms to women’s health and reproductive rights.

Amnesty links the reproductive-health failures to possible Article II(d) Genocide Convention concerns while noting that genocidal intent remains unproven, and calls for arms embargoes, targeted sanctions, unimpeded aid and continued ICC and ICJ proceedings as essential to accountability and reconstruction.

Continuing violence in Gaza has highlighted how women and girls suffer disproportionately as a result of armed conflict. Apart from property damage, the conflict has had a severe impact on the functioning of local services such as healthcare and education, and has also affected the economy. Amnesty International published a report on 25 November 2026 highlighting the disproportionate impact that violence, forced migration, malnutrition and poor healthcare, alongside the failure of protective structures, has had on the female community. It consequently prompts discussion around international humanitarian law, the definition and prevention of genocide and state duty of care to civilians.

‘No Conditions for Life: Women, Girls and the Gendered Dimensions of Israel’s Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza’ was compiled using data from 228 interviews, alongside medical records, satellite and photographic evidence. Amnesty concludes that the impacts faced by Palestinian women and girls are not coincidental; rather, they form a key component of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Significantly, 22,331 women and girls were killed out of the 74,237 total Palestinians who died between October 2023 and October 2026. Families have consequently been devastated and many women have taken on single parent roles as a result of migration, injury and the death of loved ones. Furthermore, women have been greatly affected psychologically due to the continual stress and anxiety caused by the frequent shelling and loss of family members.

Poor healthcare provision has also been extremely damaging. Over 90% of Gaza’s hospitals have been either completely or partially destroyed. Remaining maternity units are overstretched and lack sufficient resources. Consequently, women have been unable to receive suitable care when giving birth. Medical staff have reportedly conducted surgery in unsuitable conditions due to unreliable power, a lack of anaesthetic and poor sterilisation.

Poor healthcare has directly impacted on mother and foetus health. Medicine, medical devices and even energy and food have all been in short supply and have thus contributed to women experiencing complications in pregnancy, miscarrying or still-birthing. Pre-term babies have also suffered as healthcare provision for this group has been disrupted. Long term, women and children are further at risk due to the irregularity of good quality antenatal and post-natal care.

Compounding women’s issues is the effect of poor healthcare on women’s reproductive rights. Amnesty highlights how fertility provision has been halted and reproductive services destroyed. Moreover, thousands of Palestinian people’s embryos have been lost. With women unable to freely move in and out of Gaza, it has been highly challenging for them to seek external fertility care. As a result of these factors, Palestinian families have been denied control over their reproductive choices. Women and girls have consequently experienced further severe personal and psychological effects as a result of the Gaza conflict.

Amnesty suggests that the poor provision of reproductive healthcare, along with the wider situation faced by Palestinian women, may amount to acts under Article II(d) of the Genocide Convention. This relates to actions which seek to suppress the birth rate of a protected group. Although Amnesty recognised that it had been unable to conclusively determine what precise intention would amount to genocidal intent in this instance, it still believes that its evidence is severe enough to merit further investigation. Therefore, independent legal examination is key, and not all claims should automatically be seen as having already been decided in a court of law.

Migration has also significantly altered Palestinian women’s lives. Over 90% of Gaza’s people appear to have migrated – often several times. Amnesty has noted that, as a consequence of the increasing militarised off-limits areas, now less than 35% of Gaza is available for occupation by the population. Migration has consequently led to the loss of housing, along with women and girls’ privacy, sense of safety and social connections. Poor shelter and hygiene further complicate women’s lives by making it more challenging to manage aspects such as menstruation and child-rearing.

Moreover, the failure of protective structures has led to further risks. Women and girls are more susceptible to sexual exploitation, abuse and violence. In addition, detrimental cultural practices persist. Medical centres offering domestic violence support have either been vacated or are inaccessible, so those that have suffered from domestic abuse are less able to receive help. Mothers have also been compelled to place their children’s dietary requirements before their own due to food scarcity. Malnourishment is especially prevalent among pregnant and nursing women and can adversely impact on their and their baby’s health.

International law is key in responding to these issues. States have a duty under the Genocide Convention to both prevent and prosecute genocide. Under international humanitarian law there is also a requirement to safeguard civilians and for those engaged in hostilities to differentiate between civilian and military targets. Furthermore, deliberately malnourishing civilians, attacking civilian infrastructure and migrating people in an illegal manner can all potentially implicate individuals in criminal behaviour. Therefore, robust investigations must be carried out, evidence retained and collaboration with appropriate international courts facilitated in order to hold people to account.

Notably, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently investigating Palestine. On 21 November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ex-Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for allegedly committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. These include using starvation as a weapon of war and intentionally attacking civilians. Again, these warrants do not equate to a conviction. Although the ICC’s outlined charges should be differentiated from the issue of whether or not genocide has occurred, this case is a key step forward in international criminal accountability. [https://www.icc-cpi.int/defendant/netanyahu]

Additionally, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is investigating South Africa v. Israel. Interim decisions have already been made in relation to the genocide case and the Court is continuing to process the substantive claim. Crucially, interim decisions should not be mistaken for a conclusive decision that genocide has occurred. Nonetheless, this case emphasises the importance of international legal duties and illustrates the necessity for states to comply with ICJ decisions.

Amnesty has urged governments to prohibit the export of arms, impose focussed sanctions on those involved in international crimes, facilitate humanitarian aid and assist in holding people to account. Furthermore, it has emphasised the importance of preserving both humanitarian and women’s rights bodies, which play a fundamental role in supporting those in need.

Whilst the situation that Palestinian women and girls are facing is highly complex, it clearly illustrates that they are not simply secondary victims of the Gaza conflict. Women and girls are suffering unique and compounded risks to their safety, health and reproductive rights. Therefore, women’s rights must continue to be a key focal point for humanitarian negotiation, international legal processes and for effective rebuilding of Gaza.