Key Takeaways:

Recent settler attacks in villages such as Kafr Malik, Deir Abu Mash’al and Deir Sudan, including the burning of vehicles and destruction of property, form part of a longer pattern of intimidation and dispossession in the occupied West Bank.

An OIC Media Observatory report recorded 1,453 violations and 146 settler attacks between 27 October and 2 November, 94 of them targeting olive harvesting in 70 villages, while OCHA data show more than 6,700 Palestinians displaced since January 2023 and 49 communities fully emptied by 9 November 2026.

Citing Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and the ICJ’s 19 July 2024 advisory opinion, the essay argues that selective enforcement of international law has emboldened settlers and calls for investigations, targeted sanctions and an end to support for illegal settlements.

In action by the international community has allowed extreme organizations to feel more confident and secure than ever in the occupied West Bank, as they continue to commit Israeli settler violence. The international community has turned a blind eye to Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank, encouraging extreme groups to feel more at ease and secure than ever before. In the recent incidents of violence that have occurred in the Palestinian villages of Kafr Malik, Deir Abu Mash’al and Deir Sudan, we have seen the use of violence as a way of intimidation, dispossession and territorial expansion. The use of cars for burning, the destruction of property and racist intimidation are disturbing phenomena that are continuing to squeeze the Palestinians out of their own land. The reaction of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) against this terror, which is of a well-organised nature, is a welcome and correct one, and is an obvious call for accountability of the international community. But, diplomatic denouncement can be of little assistance to protect Palestinian communities unless there are really political, legal and economic steps.

There is no separate history of settler terrorism in Israel but it is part of a long history of occupation and settlement expansion. Over the years, successive Israeli governments have adopted policies which have progressively limited Palestinian control over their land, since 1967. Since the settlement’s establishment, agricultural land has been confiscated and homes have been demolished, and movement around the West Bank is restricted, thereby creating a fragmented West Bank. In such an environment, extremist settlers are more and more using violence as a means to harass and evoke the Palestinians to evacuate their land. This would seem to be a single act of vandalism but is actually part of a much larger pattern of dispossession of territory.

The OIC Media Observatory’s figures are very alarming. Between October 27 and November 2, its report said, Israeli occupation forces and settlers in the Palestinian territories committed 1,453 violations and 146 settler attacks, the majority of which were committed by Israeli settlers. Of the attacks, 94 were aimed at olive harvesting in 70 Palestinian villages. These statistics reveal the intensity and reverberations of the violence. The targeting of olive trees is particularly noteworthy as olive farming is an integral part of Palestinian livelihoods, and also an ancient cultural link to their land. An economic insecurity is created and pressure is put on communities to leave when these livelihoods are destroyed.

The humanitarian implications are also appalling. As of January 2023, over 6,700 Palestinians have been driven out of their homes as a result of settler violence and restrictions on access, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). As of November 9, 2026, a total of 49 Palestinian communities has been completely displaced. All these developments are alarming in terms of possible forced population transfers and ethnic cleansing. Not all displacement is necessarily by official expulsion orders. When families face intimidation, livelihoods are destroyed, they are cut off from essential services and there is no physical protection, it can become difficult for them to have practical alternatives to abandoning their homes.

A special focus should be given to the responsibility of the Israeli state. Israel is an occupying entity and it has a legal responsibility to safeguard Palestinian civilians, under international humanitarian law. However, many incidents involving the failure of security forces to stop settler attacks and suggestions of their active participation in such attacks bring into question the state’s responsibility. The difference between private violence and prosecution by the state is getting harder to hold when extremist groups enjoy the protection of the military or go uncharged for some reason. Israel should not attempt to “deny” its international commitments by declaring organized settler violence to be the action of “a few bad apples.

The position taken by international law on Israeli settlements is very clear. According to Article 49 of the 4th Geneva Convention transferred civilian populations may not be moved by the occupying power to the occupied territory. In 2016, in December, U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, which affirmed the illegality of Israeli settlements and called for the end of settlement activities, was adopted. Moreover, on 19th July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its advisory opinion stated that Israel’s continued occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal. The settlement expansion and annexationist policies are thus challenges to the international legal order.

The selective application of the international law has also ensured that Israel is left virtually unchanged. The right to territorial integrity, to civilian protection and to human rights are all goals that governments otherwise advocate for must be upheld when Palestinian rights are denied. The international community must cooperate with independent investigations, remember to cooperate with international judicial bodies and impose targeted sanctions on those who are to blame for violence and limit economic activities which support illegal settlements. This should be directed at illegal acts and not religious and/or national identity.

Pakistan has always been pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli, relating to the Palestinian issue of self-determination and Israel’s illegal occupation and settlement policies respectively. Pakistan, on November 19, 2026, welcomed the notice of sanctions against the illegal Israeli settlement activities from the United Kingdom and Australia along with 14 other countries. The joint statement also called for an end to settlement building and settlement project E1. This is a significant move toward putting into practice international condemnations and holding people accountable. But greater international cooperation is still needed to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians and maintain territorial viability of a Palestinian homeland.

Finally, peace can only come from a political climate where one people is protected and another is continually being terrorized. Palestinian families have the same rights of security, dignity and fundamental rights that people in other parts of the world enjoy. To end settler terrorism, break up illegal settlements and hold settlers to account is essential for a just and sustainable peace. International community needs to understand that there are consequences to inaction. Each unabated attack further undermines international law, fuels extremism and reduces the potential for peaceful co-existence. Palestine is not for protection and justice, it is for diplomatic promises and more.