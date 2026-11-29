Key Takeaways:

On 24 November 2026 the European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions deemed Petition No. 1730/2026 admissible and forwarded it for information to the Foreign Affairs Committee, Human Rights Subcommittee and South Asia delegation, an administrative step that does not constitute a judgement on Pakistan or validation of the petition’s claims.

The essay stresses that GSP+ suspension remains governed by Regulation (EU) 2026/1395 and Commission assessments under Article 15, not by petition recognition; Pakistan has held GSP+ status since 2014 and exported about €7.5 billion to the EU in 2024.

While the Commission’s 16 July 2026 compliance report flagged concerns over enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and judicial independence, the piece argues that Pakistan should strengthen its inquiry mechanisms and engage the EU with verifiable evidence rather than treating the petition as a threat to trade preferences.

Paank’s (Human Rights wing of the Baloch National Movement) claim that the European Parliament’s recognition of a petition (No. 1730/2026) is a significant global judgement against Pakistan is somewhat overstated. On 24th November 2026 Paank was notified by the European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions that it had recognised that the issues raised in the petition were relevant to the European Union’s remit. It then passed the petition to both the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Subcommittee on Human Rights for information.

Lastly, the petition was shared with the Parliament’s South Asia delegation. Although this means the petition is now able to progress within the European Parliament, it does not represent a judgement of Pakistan, nor does it confirm the validity of the petition. Furthermore, sharing of petitions should not be seen as equivalent to investigation, passing of a motion or suggestion of economic sanctions. The European Parliament recognises the difference between the receipt of a petition and a subsequent evaluation of whether or not action should be taken.

Paank’s publicity material aims to use the recognition of the petition as a milestone in its international campaign against Pakistan. However, by emphasising ‘admissibility’ and failing to recognise the extent to which information was shared, Paank could give the misleading impression that European bodies have recognised the petition’s content as fact. In truth, a petition continues to reflect the petitioner’s viewpoint. Evaluation of its content is necessary prior to drawing conclusions.

Furthermore, the regulation of GSP+ illustrates that the recent recognition should not be viewed as precursory to Pakistan’s GSP+ suspension. Pakistan has enjoyed GSP+ status granted by the European Union since 2014. This entitles it to favourable market access in exchange for Pakistan’s adherence to 27 international agreements relating to human rights, workers’ rights, environment and good governance. Pakistan is one of the largest recipients of GSP+. It exported around €7.5 billion worth of goods to the EU in 2024, of which an estimated €732 million was free of tariffs.

As many Pakistani industries rely upon European markets, it is important that Pakistan is aware of and addresses potential issues relating to GSP+. European markets are key to Pakistan’s economy, supporting industry and contributing to foreign exchange. Nonetheless, decisions relating to GSP+ continue or suspension are dictated by well defined European legal processes and are not directly influenced by media coverage of political campaigns.

Regulation (EU) 2026/1395 stipulates that it is the European Commission’s role to assess whether countries which benefit from GSP+ are abiding by their legally binding obligations. Article 15 sets out the mechanism whereby GSP+ favourable treatment can be temporarily revoked if these obligations are not being fulfilled. The Commission can instigate a revocation process using an implementing act if there is sufficient cause for a reasonable degree of scepticism in relation to a country’s compliance. It is then obliged to detail its reasons for such scepticism, inform the relevant country and allow it to put forward its views and to work with the Commission. The European Parliament is also kept abreast of the Commission’s actions. Yet, as previously noted, the Parliament’s recognition of a petition does not amount to a GSP+ suspension.

This is pertinent given that Paank calls upon the European Union to act against Pakistan. Although the submission of a dossier or petition can successfully draw attention to a political body’s issues, it does not necessarily confirm that the legal criteria for GSP+ revocation have been fulfilled. Evaluation of data, international agreements and a country’s past adherence to them, together with analysis of that country’s response to areas of non-compliance, is essential in deciding whether or not to revoke a country’s GSP+ favourable treatment.

Nevertheless, it would also be erroneous for Pakistan to disregard general concerns about Pakistan’s human rights compliance. For 2023-2025, the European Commission’s Pakistan compliance report, released on 16 th July 2026, highlighted concerns in relation to enforced disappearances, extra-judicial executions, justice, freedom of speech, assembly and fair trial. Again, this is part of the EU’s standard evaluation mechanism and illustrates that Pakistan’s GSP+ compliance is analysed beyond just the current petition.

Pakistan needs to utilise both diplomacy and internal change. Appropriate inquiry and judicial redress is necessary to address genuine issues such as people’s enforced disappearance and unlawful imprisonment. Nor can Pakistan avoid its duty to ensure justice is upheld simply by addressing security threats including terrorism and militancy. Equally, political groups who raise issues on the global stage should back up their contentions with solid and verifiable information.

Whilst the political nature and aims of Paank and the BNM are pertinent to assessing Paank’s campaigning, they do not in themselves confirm that all of Paank’s contentions are incorrect. Likewise, assertions that India is involved in, or financially supports, Paank’s campaign should be backed up by independently verifiable information. Pakistan will be most successful in responding to Paank’s claims by highlighting misinformation, pointing out discrepancies and supplying evidence of Pakistan’s own inquiries.

Importantly, Pakistan cannot successfully defend itself purely by means of disinformation. It should seek to enhance the workings of its Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances. Precise information about missing people should be ensured and mechanisms established to hold individuals accountable for unlawful behaviour. Moreover, Pakistan should continue to effectively communicate with European bodies. Doing so will not only safeguard citizens, but also bolster Pakistan’s stance in evaluations of its GSP+ compliance.

In conclusion, Petition No. 1730/2026 is an internal European Parliament process. It should not be seen as a Pakistan judgement or as a directive for Pakistan’s GSP+ suspension. Although Paank can exploit the petition recognition in furthering its international campaign, the GSP+ mechanism is still regulated by European law, data and evaluation. Pakistan needs to respond to Paank confidently, openly and skilfully. As with political contentions, an administrative recognition of a petition should not be equated with a global judgement.