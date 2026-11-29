Key Takeaways:

The essay links the decline of Sanatan Dharma’s spiritual appeal to river degradation and the commercialization of pilgrimage sites, noting that healthy rivers historically underpinned meditation, culture and multiple economic sectors.

It cites spiritual tourism’s projected growth to about US$59 billion by 2028 and the 2025 Maha Kumbh’s Rs 2.8 lakh crore activity, while documenting livelihood losses for fishermen in Odisha and elsewhere after rivers such as the Mahanadi and Kathajodi lost natural flow.

With more than 400 rivers, including 27 major ones spanning 24,050 km, facing over-damming, pollution, encroachment and sand mining, the piece argues that strong laws and political will to restore river health are essential for food security, employment and India’s development ambitions.

The Sanatan Dharma of India once shaped people’s way of life based on eternal spiritual principles of universal love and detachment from material pursuits for God-realization. It has contributed to the core philosophy of Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, and Jainism, along with many other religions across the world.

Unfortunately, Sanatan Dharma has lost much of its appeal due to various reasons. The environmental degradation of rivers and the growing commercialization of pilgrimage sites on riverbanks are the two main reasons for this spiritual decline. Most rituals, religious practices, and ceremonies in Sanatan Dharma are held on the banks of rivers. Rivers in India have long been associated with religion, history, culture, myths, and folklore.

In ancient India, rivers provided an ideal environment for sages to achieve immense mental energy through the practice of deep meditation and yoga. This mental energy helped Indians excel in global trade, shipbuilding, architecture, sea voyages, warfare, metallurgy, agriculture, astrology, and medicine. The epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, Puranic literature, magnificent temples, palaces, forts, water-harvesting structures at great heights, and amazing handicraft traditions speak volumes about Indians’ incredible intellectual capacity, skills, and creativity. This continues today thanks to surviving rivers and the spiritual practices of Hindu saints. How to protect and preserve these rivers amid single-sector growth, growing materialism, and a rising population has become the biggest challenge facing India.

Indians need to understand the multiple economic and psychological benefits of rivers right from their school days. A healthy river is an economic powerhouse; it boosts agricultural productivity, meets the nutritional needs of people, protects biodiversity, keeps the atmospheric temperature pleasant, maintains groundwater levels, and provides low-cost water transportation. The tourism, pilgrimage, fishery, dairy, forestry, and horticulture sectors thrive because of healthy rivers. Rivers bring fertile soil to farmers’ land and become home to many migratory birds and aquatic species. Rare freshwater dolphins are found in the Ganga River.

Rivers also inspire millions of artisans to create a wide range of art objects. India’s pilgrimage sector accounts for 50% to 60% of the domestic tourism sector. An industry survey estimates that India’s spiritual tourism market will reach around US$59 billion by 2028. The Economic Times reported that the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj generated economic activity worth Rs 2.8 lakh crore in 2025. However, the sustainability of the pilgrimage sector in the coming years depends on the health of the rivers.

Thousands of fishermen in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala once depended on river fish. Today, fish populations have declined, and the majority of fishermen have switched to other professions. More than 90% of fishermen in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, and Puri in Odisha lost their livelihoods after the rivers lost their natural flow. The fishing communities of Telanga Bazar, Machua Bazaar, Chaudhury Bazaar, and Jobra in Cuttack city depended on fish from the Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers. Today, these two rivers have dried up in many places due to over-damming, pollution, and encroachment. The majority of the fishing community has switched to other menial jobs. It is impossible to provide alternative jobs to lakhs of fishermen across India. Only a minuscule percentage of fishermen are educated and work in the government and private sectors. Rejuvenating India’s rivers can generate employment and boost fish exports.

Healthy rivers are crucial for the growth of agricultural productivity. According to the 2025 edition of The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, an estimated 8.2% of the global population—about 673 million people—experienced hunger in 2024. The report also shows that 2.3 billion people experienced moderate or severe food insecurity, and over 2.6 billion people could not afford a healthy diet. Additionally, 150.2 million children worldwide under five years of age are affected by stunting. Global hunger will trigger a huge demand for food. India can tap into this global demand if it keeps its river systems, farmlands, and crop diversity healthy. Economists and planners should understand that India’s diverse economic activities survive because of healthy rivers. This kind of interconnected economic fabric is found in only a few countries across the world.

Nature has blessed India with more than 400 rivers, out of which 27 major rivers—including the Ganga, Brahmaputra, Godavari, Narmada, Indus, Mahanadi, and Krishna—are deeply associated with Indian culture. These 27 major rivers, stretching around 24,050 km, create a drainage area of 4,583,000 square kilometers. There are also hundreds of smaller rivers across the country.

Aggressive construction on riverfronts, encroachment on floodplains, deforestation of hills, sand mining, industrial pollution, over-mining, and the drainage of untreated water and sewage into rivers have shaken both the river economy and the spiritual aura of the rivers. Over-damming and the aggressive construction of roads, highways, hydroelectric projects, and reservoirs have caused many rivers to lose their natural flow. Population growth is another potential threat to the river system, as people occupy floodplains, riverbanks, riverfronts, and river valleys in many states.

There is a pressing need for strong laws and strong political will to cleanse the rivers to support the growth of multiple economic sectors. India’s dream to become a Vishwa Guru (spiritual leader of the world) and a developed nation will be fulfilled if it keeps its rivers healthy.