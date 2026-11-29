Key Takeaways:

The essay presents Saint Arnold Janssen (1837–), who founded the Society of the Divine Word in Steyl in 1875 after leaving Germany during the Kulturkampf, as a model of patient waiting that prioritises prayer and trust in God’s timing over hurried activity.

It links Advent’s call to “wait” with John’s proclamation that the Word became flesh, arguing that readiness requires clearing space for God’s voice amid an age of cheap, abundant words.

Practical habits drawn from Janssen’s life—daily silence, slow Gospel reading and prayer that turns into concrete presence for others—are offered as ways to keep waiting outward-looking rather than merely private.

Advent arrives each year like a quiet guest in a noisy house.

The shops have been playing carols since October. Our calendars are full, our phones never sleep, and waiting has become something we try to eliminate. Next-day delivery, instant replies, endless scrolling: we do not like gaps. We mistake motion for purpose and noise for life.

Then the Church gives us four weeks and says, simply, ‘Wait.’

Not “hurry up”. Not “do more”. Not even, at first, “be happy”. Just wait.

That is why Saint Arnold Janssen—whose life may seem, at first, to have little to do with Advent—may be exactly the companion we need.

A Priest Who Refused to Hurry Past God

Arnold Janssen was born in 1837 in Goch, a small German town near the Dutch border. He was a quiet man: a teacher, a priest, not an obviously charismatic leader. Yet from that unpromising beginning came one of the great missionary movements of the modern Church.

When the German government’s Kulturkampf made Catholic life increasingly difficult in the 1870s, Arnold crossed into the Netherlands. In the village of Steyl, he opened a mission house on September 8, 1875. From that modest beginning grew the Society of the Divine Word and two congregations of missionary sisters. Their members now serve throughout the world.

Nothing about it was fast.

He had little money. He faced suspicion, obstacles, and doors that did not open easily. But Arnold did not confuse busyness with faithfulness. He prayed first. He placed the work under the Holy Spirit and the Word of God. And he trusted that God’s timing would outlast his anxiety.

That is not passivity. It is confidence.

The Word We Are Waiting For

Advent is, at heart, about a Word.

“In the beginning was the Word,” John writes, “and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” Then comes the sentence on which Christmas turns: “And the Word became flesh and lived among us.”

Arnold built his life around that sentence.

For him, the Word was not an idea to admire from a distance. It was a person to receive, obey, and carry to others. The Divine Word was not merely the name of his congregation; it was the source of its mission.

Here Advent and Arnold meet.

We tend to think of waiting as wasted time—the gap between what we want and when we get it. But Advent says otherwise. Waiting is where we are made ready.

A farmer waits through winter, but he is not idle. He mends the tools, prepares the soil, and watches for a season that cannot be forced. Advent asks us to do something similar with the soul: to clear away what crowds out God’s voice so that when he comes, we have room to receive him.

What This Means Now

We live in an age drowning in words.

Opinions arrive before facts. Outrage arrives before understanding. Every silence is quickly filled with a notification, a headline, a hot take, or a scroll. Words have become cheap precisely because there are so many of them.

In that world, a faith centred on one Word is almost countercultural.

Advent asks a question we rarely pause long enough to hear: which words are shaping us? The words of fear? In comparison? Of anger? Or the Word that tells us we are loved before we have earned anything, called before we have accomplished anything, and sent before we feel ready?

Arnold understood the power of words. He founded The Little Messenger of the Sacred Heart, a monthly magazine that brought mission news to German-speaking Catholics and encouraged them to support the Church’s missionary work. When his printer could no longer produce it, he did not simply look for another printer. Four months after opening the mission house, he established his own press.

He did not fear new tools. He asked what they were for.

That is a fair question for us, too. Are our screens helping us listen, or only helping us avoid silence?

The Hard Edge of Waiting

There is a hard edge to Advent.

A season of waiting can be uncomfortable. It exposes how little stillness we can tolerate. It reveals how quickly we fill silence with noise because we are afraid of what we might hear if we stop.

Perhaps we are afraid of grief we have not named. Of a decision we have postponed. Of a question about our life that has no easy answer. Of the possibility that God may ask something of us.

But Advent does not ask us to manufacture peace. It asks us to make room for it.

Isaiah cries out: “Prepare the way of the Lord; make straight his paths.” The image is not decorative. Valleys are filled in. Mountains are lowered. Crooked places are made straight. Advent preparation is spiritual roadwork: slow, unglamorous, and necessary.

Waiting for God means admitting that we are not in control.

That is not defeat. It is the beginning of freedom.

A Mission, Not a Mood

It would be easy to turn Advent into a private mood: candles, carols, soft lights, and a vague feeling of peace.

Arnold would resist that.

His waiting always led outward. The Word that comes at Christmas is not meant to remain wrapped in ribbon beneath a tree. It is meant to be carried to the lonely, the migrant, the sick, and the forgotten.

Real preparation includes people, not only prayers.

A phone call to someone who has become isolated. A seat made at the table. A visit that costs time. A forgiveness that costs pride. Generosity that costs something real.

The Word became flesh—and flesh means bodies, hunger, illness, loneliness, and ‘need’. If our Advent does not make us more attentive to those around us, it may be beautiful, but it is not yet Christian.

Learning to Wait Well

This Advent, borrow three habits from Saint Arnold.

Begin with silence. Before the day claims you, give God five quiet minutes—not to achieve anything, but simply to be found.

Read the Gospel slowly. Read it as though it were addressed to you, because it is.

Let prayer become presence. Ask not only, “What should I do today?” but, “Who needs me to show up today?”

None of this is dramatic.

Arnold’s life was not dramatic either. It was patient, prayerful, practical, and stubbornly hopeful. He built institutions, trained missionaries, printed magazines, and founded communities—but he did so because he had first learned to wait on God.

That may be the most radical combination there is: patience without passivity, hope without naivety, action without anxiety.

If we let him, Saint Arnold will remind us that the Word is coming whether we feel ready or not. And the best way to prepare is not to fill every silence, solve every problem, or perfect every detail.

It is to wait with open hands.

This article was published at Vivat Deus