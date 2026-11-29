By Kian Sharifi

Key Takeaways:

On 15 November Iran’s parliament voted 192–49 to advance a bill that would drop the four-decade requirement that the intelligence minister be a qualified Islamic jurist, potentially allowing the first non-cleric to lead the ministry since its 1984 founding.

The measure follows a series of security failures culminating in the March killing of Minister Esmail Khatib; it would also create two new internal bodies whose heads the supreme leader would appoint directly, while the minister would still require the leader’s prior approval.

Critics argue the change could weaken religious oversight of surveillance and interrogation practices, while supporters say it widens the candidate pool; the bill still needs a substantive vote and Guardians Council approval.

Iran’s parliament is moving to scrap a four-decade-old rule that the intelligence minister must be a qualified Islamic jurist. The change could put a non-cleric in charge of the Intelligence Ministry for the first time since its founding in 1984.

On November 15, lawmakers voted 192 to 49, with four abstentions, to move ahead with the bill. It follows a run of security failures that culminated in the killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in an Israeli air strike in March. The ministry has had no permanent chief since, and the identity of its caretaker has not been made public.

Supporters say the change would widen the pool of candidates. But the bill also gives Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei direct appointment powers over two new bodies inside a ministry that, on paper, answers to the president. Khamenei became supreme leader after his father was killed in a US-Israeli strike in February and has not been seen or heard in public for months, raising questions about his health.

“Today they are seeing that having a cleric…at the top of the Intelligence Ministry has led to very heavy blows against the ministry and against the security of the Islamic republic,” Hossein Razzagh, an Iranian political activist and former political prisoner, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.

What The Bill Would Change

The rule dates to a 1983 law that also requires the minister to be just and pious, have a political and management background, and belong to no political party. Because the rule sits in ordinary legislation rather than the constitution, parliament can remove it on its own.

Amir Hayat-Moqaddam, deputy chairman of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has said the rule narrowed the field of qualified candidates.

Abbas Goudarzi, spokesman for parliament’s presiding board, said that, to compensate for dropping the religious qualification, the bill would create an Intelligence Protection Organization and an Ideological-Political Organization within the ministry, with heads appointed by the supreme leader.

The intelligence minister would still be nominated by the president and confirmed by parliament, though, as has long been the practice; the nominee would also need the supreme leader’s prior approval.

The bill still needs a vote on its substance and approval from the Guardians Council, which vets election candidates and can veto legislation.

Not everyone in the establishment is on board. Some lawmakers have warned that dropping the rule would give the government more say over who runs one of the country’s most sensitive ministries.

An opinion piece in the hard-line Mashregh news site argued that a minister without training in Islamic jurisprudence could not judge which surveillance and interrogation practices are religiously permitted. Removing the requirement, it said, would strip away a religious safeguard rather than add expertise.

Every permanent intelligence minister since the ministry’s inception has been a cleric. Activist and former political prisoner Razzagh said lawmakers put a mujtahid — a Shi’ite Islamic jurist — in charge when they set up the ministry in the 1980s so that officials who needed “a fatwa for a security matter, from wiretapping to torture and even killing,” could get one from him.

Razzagh cited the “chain murders” of dissidents by intelligence agents in the late 1990s, whose anniversary falls this month, saying those involved obtained fatwas from senior clerics.

Years Of Breaches

The push follows a string of deadly security breaches blamed on Israeli infiltration.

These include the 2018 theft of documents and files related to Iran’s nuclear program, the 2020 assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and the 2024 killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Israeli strikes in June 2025 killed several top military and security officials, including Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi and IRGC Aerospace Force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. The war that began on February 28 killed the then supreme leader and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh. Intelligence Minister Khatib was killed weeks later.

Razzagh said the Islamic republic is looking to overhaul the ministry’s structure to “guarantee its survival” and that Khatib and his predecessors had focused on “repressing their opponents” at home while neglecting the foreign enemy.

He also blamed overlapping agencies. “Parallelism has damaged every institution the Islamic republic has built, and the security apparatus has taken one of the biggest hits,” he said.

Besides the IRGC Intelligence Organization, which answers to the supreme leader, the police, the Basij paramilitary force, and the judiciary all run their own intelligence units. In 2018, Razzagh said that the ministry declared that a group of detained environmentalists were not spies, but IRGC intelligence kept them in custody anyway.

He said the bill may be the start of an effort to sideline rival agencies or bring them under the ministry, creating “a centralized security power” that could “push repression at home far more forcefully.”

‘Loyalty Above Expertise’

But Razzagh doubts the changes will produce an intelligence service capable of stopping foreign infiltration. He traced the problem to a principle laid down by Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and followed by officials ever since: loyalty comes before expertise.

Among the ministry’s interrogators and officials there were very professional people, Razzagh said, but those who prevailed often lacked intelligence skills. “It was clear they were devout people, or at least appeared pious,” and that let them rise to senior posts, he said.

The bill, he said, could be “the start” of a shift, but whether it delivers what officials want is another matter.

“If the Islamic republic could do something like this, it would certainly have done it by now,” Razzagh said

Kian Sharifi is a feature writer specializing in Iranian affairs in RFE/RL’s Central Newsroom in Prague. He got his start in journalism at the Financial Tribune, an English-language newspaper published in Tehran, where he worked as an editor. He then moved to BBC Monitoring, where he led a team of journalists who closely watched media trends and analyzed key developments in Iran and the wider region.