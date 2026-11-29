By Inés Fernández-Pontes

(Rapporteur) — The candidates for Spain’s general election locked horns in a four-way televised debate on Thursday evening, aiming to mobilise millions of undecided voters just three days before ballots are cast on Sunday.

After weeks of intense campaigning, Spain’s electoral race is reaching a climax, with the latest opinion polls pointing to a rightward shift. With over 38 million Spaniards eligible to vote on 29 November, the final debate is seen as decisive in winning more than 2.6 million voters, mainly from the progressive bloc.

Pedro Sánchez, who skipped a summit of EU leaders in Brussels to prepare for the debate, framed the race as a choice between progressive advances and right-wing “regression”.

“It’s about your rights and freedoms,” the Socialist prime minister told viewers, highlighting strong macroeconomic growth and his strong international profile, which was boosted by his criticism of the Gaza and Iran war and opposition to US President Donald Trump.

He framed Thursday’s appointment of Pablo Hernández de Cos to lead the European Central Bank as an international vote of confidence in Madrid’s economic policies, mentioning other top Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) leaders heading major roles at EU institutions. The appointments, he said, “show that the social-democratic model works.”

Conservative opposition leaders Alberto Núñez Feijóo, head of the People’s Party (PP), and radical nationalist Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, dismissed economic data, focusing on crises in housing and the cost of living. They also drew attention to other national incidents that took place under Sánchez’s tenure – from last year’s nationwide blackout to deadly rail accidents.

Feijóo said Sánchez had failed to address the cost-of-living crisis, despite the prime minister building his campaign around pledges to ease the country’s acute housing shortage. The PP leader vowed to lower taxes and build one million homes during his premiership.

The right also took Sánchez to task for the corruption scandals that have dogged him.

“Corruption ruins and kills,” said Abascal, claiming underinvestment in the country’s public infrastructure caused the blackout and rail accidents. Feijóo vowed to “fight against corruption” and audit all state spending from the past eight years.

“Zero corruption does not exist, but zero tolerance does; we have always acted immediately, I have apologised,” said Sánchez, whose party, inner circle and family have faced high-profile graft allegations and convictions.

Ada Colau, the former Barcelona mayor and leader of the leftist Broad Front, was restrained in her criticism of Sánchez and offered to renew a progressive coalition.

Abascal and Feijóo avoided clashing during the debate, except when the far-right leader accused the Spanish PP in the European Parliament of voting in favour of the Mercosur deal with the PSOE delegation. Spanish foreign policy, Abascal said, would not be decided either in Washington or in Brussels.

At the end of the debate, right-wing leaders attacked Sánchez’s pro-migration policies. While Sánchez said that Spain’s “economic success” is “underpinned” by migrants, Feijóo recalled the letter signed by 22 European leaders that condemned his policies in the wake of this summer’s Ceuta border crisis.

“Ceuta will be my first portfolio as prime minister,” said Feijóo, asking whether Sánchez will resign from politics if he loses the elections. ” I would – would you?” he asked. Sánchez did not reply.