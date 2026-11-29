Key Takeaways:

Voyager 1’s November 19 carrier signal confirmed it had crossed one light-day from Earth even while science and engineering data remained unavailable since November 14, underscoring both the probe’s distance and the limits of its original Golden Record.

The essay examines the 2024 proposal to transmit a curated language model that a distant civilization could reconstruct and query locally, contrasting it with the 2023 A Sign in Space experiment in which humans recovered an image of five amino acids after more than a year.

It argues that any AI interpreter or outbound archive must preserve the distinction between original recordings, decoding steps and the model’s own synthesis, citing a 2025 study in which chatbot-introduced false details were endorsed at higher rates and the IAA’s June 2026 call for verification and data preservation

AI could help humanity listen to the stars and perhaps one day speak for Earth. What we send must preserve the difference between what we know, what we imagine, and who we are.

On November 19, a radio signal reached Earth from a spacecraft more than 16 billion miles away. It had been traveling for a full day. Voyager 1 had crossed the one-light-day threshold, a journey that took the machine almost half a century. There was a quiet irony in the achievement: since November 14, NASA had been receiving no science or engineering data from the probe. Engineers confirmed its new distance using the carrier signal and calculations of its trajectory. They could establish where their spacecraft was even while investigating why its data were missing.

Somewhere aboard Voyager is another message, untouched by those communication difficulties. The Golden Record carries music, images, natural sounds and greetings from Earth. If a distant intelligence ever finds it and works out how to play it, it will hear a world as it was represented in 1977. But the record cannot answer a question its makers never anticipated.

In 2024, astronomer Franck Marchis and researcher Ignacio G. López-Francos proposed a remarkable alternative: transmit a curated language model that another civilization might reconstruct and question locally. Imagine a visitor opening an archive of humanity and finding something that could hold a conversation. A machine might become the first interpreter of an unfamiliar intelligence, or the first voice through which that intelligence comes to know us.

We are a long way from either event. No SETI search has confirmed an extraterrestrial signal, and transmitting, reconstructing and operating a language model across interstellar distances remain formidable challenges. Yet one aspect of the idea is already within reach. We can explore what happens when a machine is asked to give meaning to something its human creators do not understand.

A message we sent ourselves

In May 2023, a spacecraft orbiting Mars sent Earth a message designed to resemble one from an unfamiliar civilization. The authors were human. The artist Daniela de Paulis and her collaborators had organized A Sign in Space, an international experiment in decoding and interpretation. Volunteers around the world extracted the message from the radio data in ten days. On June 7, 2024, more than a year after the transmission, a father and daughter in the United States, Ken and Keli Chaffin, recovered an image depicting five amino acids.

What might an AI have made of those five molecules? It could produce a sophisticated explanation of proteins and the chemistry of life. It could even write an elegant account of the sender’s biology. But the same diagram might be a chemistry lesson, a symbolic greeting or an attempt to establish common scientific ground. The experiment separated two achievements that everyday conversation encourages us to confuse: reading a pattern and knowing what someone meant by it.

Machine learning is already helping astronomers with the first stages of this process. In 2023, Peter Ma and colleagues reported a search of more than 480 hours of radio observations covering 820 nearby stars. Their system identified eight previously overlooked candidates; follow-up observations did not find comparable signals. On November 3, 2026, the SETI Institute described a new survey guided by game theory, testing a possible timing and direction for communication between civilizations that have never met. Its initial observations found no evidence of extraterrestrial technology. Both studies show how computing and imagination can extend a search whose findings remain subject to observation.

When the interpreter enters the story

On Earth, we can examine what happens when the interpretation changes the evidence itself. Suppose a witness recalls feeling that someone was nearby. An AI interviewer asks what the visitor looked like. Suddenly the account contains the suggestion of a visible visitor, even though the witness never said there was one. A later reader who receives only a summary may never know where that detail originated.

A 2025 experiment involving 180 participants gives this concern an empirical foundation. Participants first read an article. Those who later discussed it with a chatbot deliberately designed to introduce false information endorsed an average of 47.5 percent of the targeted false details, compared with 28.9 percent among those who read a misleading written summary. These figures describe the study’s controlled conditions, not the reliability of ordinary chatbots. They suggest why preserving the record of a conversation matters as much as preserving its final account.

For a SETI experiment, an analogous discipline would preserve the original recording, every significant decoding step and the evidence for competing explanations. An AI could help translate a candidate message into several possible readings, with the supporting portions of the signal available to other investigators. If its explanation depended on information supplied by an interviewer, analyst or training corpus rather than the transmission, that distinction should be visible. We would gain a powerful collaborator without giving it the power to silently rewrite the discovery.

Whose Earth would the machine describe?

The same discipline becomes even more important if we ever send a model of our own. At a distance of one hundred light-years, a locally running AI could answer a recipient immediately, assuming that the recipient could reconstruct and operate it. A question sent back to Earth and its subsequent answer would take at least two centuries. An invented detail about humanity could therefore remain uncorrected for generations.

The International Academy of Astronautics’ June 2026 declaration already calls for verification of candidate detections, preservation of data and international consultations before any reply to a confirmed discovery. Its guidance is voluntary and does not govern unsolicited transmissions. For the latter, an AI-based archive would raise a complementary question: could its recipients distinguish recorded human knowledge from the model’s own synthesis? I would include identifiable source material, the date of the archive, competing cultural and scientific perspectives, and an explanation of which questions the model has no mandate to settle.

The Voyager greetings offer a lovely illustration of why that matters. A speaker of Amoy invites distant listeners to visit. A Rajasthani speaker expresses a wish that everyone be happy where they are. Neither greeting purports to decide humanity’s policy toward visitors. Both carry something precious: the voice of a person reaching beyond a familiar world. Imagine a distant listener asking a machine whether the people of Earth would welcome a visit.

I hope our next Golden Record will be able to answer that question without making all of us sound alike. And when the machine has finished speaking, I hope it will still let the stranger hear the two human voices.