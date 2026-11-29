Key Takeaways:

On a 18-to-3 vote the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea refused Argentina’s request for interim measures against the Sea Lion oil project north of the Falklands, holding that it lacked prima facie jurisdiction because any decision would require resolving the underlying sovereignty dispute, which the Law of the Sea Convention excludes.

The order records British assurances of no drilling before 21 March 2027, no extraction before March 2028 and no new licences during the present suspension, yet it neither endorses British title nor rules on environmental harm, leaving the merits for a still-to-be-constituted Annex VII arbitral panel.

With Navitas Petroleum (65 percent) and Rockhopper (35 percent) advancing a roughly $2.2 billion project that could double the islands’ economy, the essay notes that delay favours the party in possession and that neither side has a binding forum for the sovereignty question unless both agree to one.

Is the Falklands dispute heating up, or has a Hamburg courtroom just turned down the temperature? The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg refused Argentina’s request to halt the Sea Lion oil project north of the Falkland Islands. The vote was 18 to 3. Judges Horinouchi and Patel, together with Judge ad hoc Vinuesa, dissented. The headlines were quick to say Britain had won, and in a narrow sense it did. But the order is easy to misread, and both capitals have reasons to read it generously for themselves.

What the Tribunal actually said

The order turns on one idea: jurisdiction. Argentina asked for interim measures under Article 290(5) of the Law of the Sea Convention, a route that lets the Hamburg court act quickly while a separate arbitral tribunal under Annex VII is still being put together. For that route to open, the court must be satisfied that the future arbitrators would at least prima facie have jurisdiction, and that the matter is urgent.

The Tribunal stopped at the first condition. In its view, Argentina’s four complaints could not be decided without first saying who owns the islands. A coastal state’s continental shelf and economic zone flow from its title to land, and since both Buenos Aires and London claim the same land, the maritime question cannot be separated from the territorial one. The Convention gives the court no power over sovereignty. Argentina’s other hooks, the environmental articles, the duty to settle disputes peacefully, and the reading of the Convention alongside the decolonisation resolution adopted at the Third UN Conference on the Law of the Sea, were each turned aside on similar grounds. Interpretation, the Tribunal said, can place a treaty in context, but it cannot invent obligations the treaty does not contain.

Because the threshold failed, the judges never reached urgency or the risk of irreparable harm. That matters. Nobody in Hamburg found that drilling is harmless, and nobody found that it is lawful. The order also records three British assurances: no drilling before 21 March 2027, no oil extraction before March 2028, and no new licences while the present suspension of licensing continues. The Buenos Aires Herald and others have noted them. They are promises noted on the record, not an injunction, and a promise is only as good as the government that gave it. The Tribunal also urged both sides to get the Annex VII panel constituted quickly, and expectations are for around December 2026 or January 2027. Finally, the court said plainly that its order does not prejudge the arbitrators’ jurisdiction, the admissibility of Argentina’s case, or the merits. In short, Britain gained time and freedom of movement. Argentina lost a procedural round. The question that matters has not been touched.

A fair ruling that leaves an awkward gap

One finds the reasoning hard to fault as a matter of legal logic. Courts are creatures of their founding texts, and the Law of the Sea Convention was negotiated by states that took care to keep sovereignty disputes out of its compulsory machinery. Argentina’s lawyers argued they were not asking for a ruling on title, only for protection of rights that might later turn out to be Argentina’s. That is clever, but it asks the court to assume away the very thing in contention. To say a state’s shelf rights are being infringed, you have to say it is the coastal state.

However, the practical result is uncomfortable, and the three dissenters presumably felt it. The party that physically holds a disputed territory can license, drill and sell while the owner is determined, however long that takes. Arbitration of this kind can run for years. Production is pencilled in for 2028. By the time any panel reaches the merits, the wells may be pumping and the investors paid back. Delay, in a dispute like this, is not unbiased. It favours whoever is already in possession. That is the weakness the order exposes, and it is not one the judges created. It lies in the very structure of the law. There is no forum where the sovereignty question can be put to a binding decision unless both sides agree, and Britain has said for decades that it will not agree.

How the two claims arose

The history is messy, and anyone who tells it as a clean story is selling something. The first recorded landing is usually credited to an English captain, John Strong, in 1690. In the 1760s the French settled on the eastern island and the British planted a post on the west. Spain, which regarded the whole South Atlantic as its own, bought out the French and pushed the British out. Britain withdrew from its outpost in 1774 for reasons of economy, leaving a plaque and, it says, its claim intact. Spain left in 1811.

Argentina’s case begins in 1816, when it declared independence, and rests on inheriting Spain’s rights over the territory. It sent a governor, set up a small settlement under Luis Vernet in the 1820s, and exercised some authority. In 1833 a British warship arrived, the Argentine officials were told to go, and Britain has governed the place since. To Buenos Aires that is the plain act of an imperial power taking territory by force from a weak new state.

Britain answers on several levels. It points to earlier presence, to the abandonment of Spain’s claims in practice, to nearly two centuries of continuous administration, and above all to the people who live there. This is where the modern argument sits. The islands had no indigenous inhabitants. Today around 3,500 people live there, many descended from settlers across nine or ten generations, with newer arrivals from the Philippines, Chile, St Helena and elsewhere. In the 2013 referendum 99.8 per cent of those voting chose to remain a British Overseas Territory.

Argentina does not accept that this settles anything. Its argument is that a population established under an allegedly illegal occupation cannot, by its own preference, convert the occupation into title, otherwise any act of seizure would sanctify itself after a generation. The United Nations has leaned toward that reading in one respect: General Assembly Resolution 2065 of 1965 recognised that a sovereignty dispute exists and asked the two governments to negotiate, while taking account of the interests of the islanders.

There is something to each side. Britain is on strong ground when it says self-determination is a living principle, and that a settled, self-governing, financially independent community should not be handed to another state like furniture. Argentina is on strong ground when it says that Britain applies the principle selectively. Britain has not hesitated to treat other colonial-era questions, Chagos being the obvious example, as ones where the wishes of the current population were not the only consideration. A government that wants to be taken seriously on principle should be ready to say why the Falklands differ. London has not done that very persuasively.

The war, and what each side took from it

The 1982 war was brief, 74 days, and bloody out of proportion to its length: about 255 British and 649 Argentine servicemen died, along with three islanders. It was begun by a military junta that was failing at home and hoped a patriotic adventure would rescue it. That was a gross miscalculation. Defeat finished the junta, and Argentina returned to civilian rule the following year.

Britain gained a military victory and a political windfall. The war steadied Margaret Thatcher’s government, which had been sliding in the polls, and ensured that no British government since has dared hint at compromise on the islands’ status. The cost was a permanent garrison at Mount Pleasant and a long-term commitment to defend a place 13,000 kilometres from home.

Argentina lost men, equipment and credibility, but the defeat did not retire the claim. In 1994 the recovery of the islands, by peaceful means, was written into the constitution as a permanent national aim. The war settled who controls the islands. It did not settle who is entitled to. Those are different questions, which is why the Hamburg order, however it is spun, brings us back to 1833 and not to 1982.

What is at stake now

Sea Lion is a roughly $2.2 billion project led by Navitas Petroleum, an Israeli company holding 65 per cent, with Britain’s Rockhopper Exploration holding the other 35. Reports put initial output near 55,000 barrels a day, potentially rising to 125,000, over a licence of 35 years or more. Earlier estimates put recoverable resources across the Falklands basins at between 1.7 and 5 billion barrels, though those are estimates and not audited reserves.

For the islands, the importance is difficult to overstate. Fishing currently supplies something like 60 per cent of local output. A producing oilfield could roughly double the economy, in the words of one report, and reduce the territory’s exposure to a single industry. For a small community that already pays for its own healthcare and keeps a strong credit rating, oil is a route to a more complete independence from London. That is a legitimate aim, and the people there are entitled to pursue it.

For Argentina, the same money looks like a fortification. Its argument is that oil income will pay for the British garrison and entrench the status quo beyond reach of any future bargain. There is some truth in it. Revenue from a contested resource creates facts on the ground, and facts on the ground are what win disputes that courts cannot settle.

Supporters of the British line say Argentina has itself to blame for the present position. Under Milei, as under earlier governments, Buenos Aires has backed away from cooperative deals. A 1995 arrangement for joint exploration was abandoned by Argentina in 2007. The 2016 Foradori–Duncan understanding, which set sovereignty aside to allow practical cooperation, was withdrawn by Argentina in 2023. A country that walks away from every shared-resources arrangement can hardly complain when the other side develops the resource alone. The islanders add, with justice, that sanctions on companies and plans to criminalise commercial dealings with the islands are pressure on civilians, not diplomacy. London has already demanded that Argentina end its economic pressure.

Critics of British policy reply that cooperation offers were never on equal terms. Joint exploration under an “umbrella” on sovereignty meant Argentina agreeing to treat British licensing as normal, which in effect weakens its own claim. They also note that Britain’s refusal even to discuss sovereignty, repeated as recently as Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s 2024 visit to the islands, sits badly with the UN’s own wording, which calls for negotiation. A state that refuses talks forever is entitled to its position, but it cannot then lecture the other side on compromise.

There are also those who criticise Milei from inside Argentina. He has praised Thatcher’s economics, which many veterans found grating, and his government is pressing a maximalist legal and sanctions campaign at a time when the country is struggling with inflation and poverty. Argentina lacks the economic, military and diplomatic weight to force Britain to the table. Calling sovereignty an emotional issue misses that it now has a barrel price attached.

There are two further considerations that rarely get airtime. One is environmental. Deepwater drilling on the Patagonian shelf carries real risks to a sensitive marine ecosystem, and the Tribunal’s silence on this point does not mean the risks have gone away. The other is strategic. The islands sit near the Drake Passage and the approaches to Antarctica, and whoever holds them holds a platform for operations in the southern oceans. Argentina’s naval investment at Ushuaia and Britain’s air and sea presence at Mount Pleasant both reflect that.

What happens next

The sensible reading of the order is that it moves the fight, but does not end it. The Annex VII arbitrators will have to decide for themselves whether they have jurisdiction. Argentina will argue that this time the question is put up differently. Britain will repeat the argument that persuaded Hamburg. If the arbitrators agree with the Tribunal, Argentina will have no forum at all, which would be a bleak result for a country that has chosen law over force since 1982. If they find jurisdiction over some part of the dispute, it will be the first time a court has told Britain that the sovereignty question cannot be used as a shield against scrutiny of its resource activities.

Both governments should resist the temptation to claim more than they won. Britain should recognise that the order does not endorse its title or bless the project, and that the assurances it gave in Hamburg now carry weight. Keeping them to the letter, including the dates for drilling and production, is the minimum. Argentina should recognise that sanctions, threats of prosecution and rhetoric will not move London, and that the only things that have ever worked in this dispute are talks about practical matters, such as fisheries, flights and, hydrocarbons. That is how the 1990s arrangements came about, and it is how any later settlement will.

The islanders deserve to be treated as parties with a voice, not as a prop in someone else’s argument. Their wishes matter. They are not the whole of the matter, because a territorial claim that predates them cannot be answered by their preferences alone, and anyone who pretends otherwise is dodging the question. The Hamburg order is a sensible piece of law that shows the limits of what law can currently do. It cannot tell us who owns the Falklands. Until some forum, or some negotiation, does, the oil will move closer to the surface, and the claim will be argued over a rig that is already standing.