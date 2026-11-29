Key Takeaways:

The essay criticises COP31 in Turkey and COP17 in Armenia for advancing UN biodiversity targets, especially the 30×30 goal of protecting at least 30 percent of land and marine areas by 2030 and the broader integration of biodiversity into all public and private financial decisions.

It argues that these frameworks, never ratified by the US Senate, would place vast tracts of land, minerals and genetic resources off-limits, raise costs for energy and food, and expand the influence of international agencies over national sovereignty and private property.

The author dismisses the scientific basis as unsubstantiated, notes rising populations of polar bears, tigers and saiga antelopes, and contends that a forced transition to wind and solar would itself harm biodiversity through land use, wildlife mortality and mining impacts.

It won’t protect anything – just steal our money, control our lives, ruin our living standards

These Keystone COPs routines would be hilarious, if they weren’t so serious, devious and destructive. If their actual effect (and actual goal?) were not to take our money, control our lives, and dramatically reduce our living standards.

This year’s failed climate Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Turkey brought more of the eternal graft and demands for trillions of dollars in “reparation” and “adaptation” money. But this year 120 US Democrat mayors, governors and legislators attended, to present their plans for reinserting climate actions into official American policy.

Meanwhile, the COP17 event in Armenia focused on the “intertwined” goal of preserving biological diversity. “Extinction rates increase with climate change,” the United Nations asserts , and “climate change plays a key role in the decline of biodiversity.” Habitats, ecosystems and migratory patterns “are all affected by higher temperatures and more severe weather events,” which supposedly result from using fossil fuels that still provide 86% of total global energy .

Ultimately, COP17 and powers given it by the 2022 Global Biodiversity Framework would enable international activists, agencies and bureaucrats to place vast tracts of land and water, fuels and minerals, and vegetal “genetic resources” off limits, with national and state governments and private landowners expected to fall in line or actively help out. The Framework sets 23 “targets.” Voters have no say.

Target 3 presents the “30×30” land “protection” agenda: “at least” 30% of the world’s terrestrial, inland water and marine areas are to be “effectively conserved and managed” by 2030. Millionaire Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) has called on Congress to “protect and conserve” 50% or more of all US land , freshwater and ocean acreage.

Target 14 goes even more totalitarian, asking governments to ensure the “full integration of biodiversity and its multiple values into policies, regulations, planning and development processes,” by aligning all public and private financial decisions with Framework goals.

Put simply, the UN’s biodiversity agenda envisions making half of our planet inaccessible for economic uses – and embedding UN environmental priorities and personnel into virtually every aspect of government policy, economic development and financial decision-making. The implications are terrifying – for private property, economic freedom, housing, food production, infrastructure, investment, national sovereignty, access to essential natural resources, and our jobs, living standards, health and wellbeing.

The UN agenda echoes the 1976 Vancouver Declaration : “Land cannot be treated as an ordinary asset controlled by individuals. Private land ownership is … a principal instrument of accumulation and concentration of wealth,” which “therefore contributes to social injustice,” making public control of land use “indispensable.” Frederic Bastiat and many others would call this legalized theft.

As with the Paris climate “agreement,” the US Senate never ratified the 2022 Framework. However, national, state and local governments and regulators, as well as banks, corporations and courts can and do work to implement climate and Framework targets and impose UN agendas.

President Biden’s Executive Order 14008 directed federal agencies to develop strategies to “conserve” 30% percent of US lands and waters by 2030. President Trump terminated the EO, but under Governor Gavin Newsom California enshrined the target into state law.

COP17’s biodiversity forums centered on closing a supposed $700 billion annual finance gap . Of course, even this will never be enough. In addition, Target 18 demands that governments identify, eliminate, phase out or reform “incentives” and “subsidies” – for metal, mineral, fossil fuel and other extraction and use activities – that activists and UN officials identify as “harmful to biodiversity,” while maintaining them for “clean, renewable” energy, “ecological agriculture” and other favored enterprises.

As COP17 President and Armenia Environment Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan explained, global biodiversity policy can and should “ influence how natural resources are used , how goods are produced and consumed, and where public and private financial resources are directed.”

The process is devious but effective. Worse, as global demand rises for vital raw materials, while acreage and mineral deposits are made off limits, it will result in massively reduced availability and shockingly higher prices for electricity, fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, metals and minerals; fertilizers, food and nutrition; and thus healthcare, living standards and life spans.

The culmination will be human population reduction, with elites deciding who will live, or die.

More fundamental problems with these UN biodiversity schemes are simply ignored.

First, the supposed scientific basis for them is rooted in junk science and unsubstantiated or fabricated reports and assertions regarding threats to habitats, ecosystems, migratory patterns and species.

Biodiversity models and “studies” presume that using oil, gas and coal causes adverse climate impacts and “feedback loops” that amplify the alleged impacts. They then churn out dreadful consequences that are not happening and are not likely to happen. Indeed, neither the UN nor any of its collaborating pseudo-scientists and eco-activists can point to a single species that has gone extinct due to higher temperatures and more severe weather events. (Not since the Pleistocene Ice Age ended, anyway.)

Invasive species have decimated bird and other species on Pacific islands and in the Florida Everglades , for example. Biodiversity has likewise suffered from conflagrations resulting from arson, lightning, government incompetence and forest mismanagement – while the UN, activists and politicians blame the tragedies on climate change. Species loss from modern climate change ? I’d like just one example.

Meantime, polar bear populations have climbed to 32,000 over the past few decades; India’s tiger population has doubled since 2006; and after plunging to 50,000 a quarter-century ago due to poaching, Kazakhstan’s saiga antelopes now number more than 4,000,000.

Second, the alleged solution is far worse than the exaggerated, unsubstantiated and fabricated problem. The proposed global “transition” from fossil fuels to “renewable” energy – with no nuclear power and no petrochemical feedstocks for 6,000 essential products – would have horrific impacts on biodiversity.

Post-transition wind and solar installations would impact millions of square miles of non-COP17 Framework lands. Wind turbine blades would slaughter millions of raptors and other birds and billions of bats , driving species to the edge of extinction. Solar panels would blanket vast stretches of land.

The installations and transmission lines already require unprecedented amounts of copper, iron, aluminum, petroleum, and other metals and minerals – and bring mining, processing, manufacturing, waste dumps, and air and water pollution on equally gargantuan scales, mostly far away, out of sight and under minimal environmental regulation. Post-transition impacts would be many multiples of this.

The installations would provide no fuels or feedstocks – and generate electricity that is weather-dependent and available intermittently and unpredictably only 20-40% of the year. It must therefore be backed up by grid-scale batteries or coal and gas generators that likewise involve more raw materials, trillions more dollars, and even more impacts on lands, biodiversity and species survival.

These fraudulent schemes must be terminated. President Trump must veto any legislation seeking to implement them. Citizens must get beyond cheap slogans, understand what’s really going on, challenge the junk science and demand answers to pointed questions. The taxpayer gravy train for activist NGO and UN con jobs must be blown to smithereens.