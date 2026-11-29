Key Takeaways:

Chinese chronicles from the Tang Dynasty onward, beginning with Duan Chengshi’s 863 AD account of Bobali (Zeila/Berbera), document Somali coastal ports as independent, regulated trading hubs exchanging ivory, ambergris and frankincense for silk and porcelain.

By the Song and Ming periods, writers such as Zhao Rugua and Fei Xin described multi-story stone cities in Mogadishu and Barawa, sewn-plank beden ships adapted to monsoon navigation, and formal diplomatic exchanges under the Ajuran Sultanate.

Zheng He’s fleets visited the Somali coast between 1417 and 1422, receiving envoys in 1416–1423 and a giraffe that Chinese scholars identified as the mythical Qilin, illustrating centuries of reciprocal maritime commerce that predates European arrival.

If one picks up a modern history book, or worse, scroll through contemporary news feeds, one might be forgiven for thinking that the average Somali has never seen a body of water larger than a watering hole. For decades, modern writers have lovingly painted Somalia as a land exclusively populated by stoic nomads, poets, and camels wandering endlessly across arid plains. While the nomadic heritage of the Somali interior is undeniably rich, reducing the entire nation to a pastoral postcard is a bit like describing the British Empire solely through its sheep farmers. It misses the giant, glittering elephant, or rather, the giraffe, in the room.

Long before Vasco da Gama decided to take a scenic detour around the Cape of Good Hope in 1497, acting as though he had just discovered the Indian Ocean, Somali mariners were already seasoned veterans of global trade. With 3,333 kilometers of coastline, the longest in mainland Africa, Somalia was not an isolated backwater. It was a bustling, cosmopolitan maritime powerhouse. And nowhere is this forgotten history preserved more vividly than in the ancient chronicles of China, a civilization separated from the Horn by thousands of kilometers of open ocean, yet bound to it by silk, porcelain, frankincense, and mutual curiosity.

The paper trail between China and Somalia begins at least six centuries before Europeans ever rounded Africa. During the Tang Dynasty, a 9th-century scholar named Duan Chengshi sat down to compile Youyang Zazu (Miscellaneous Morsels from Youyang), an encyclopedia of marvels and foreign lands. In 863 AD, he wrote of a place called Bobali, modern-day Zeila or Berbera on the northern Somali coast. Duan was fascinated by the inhabitants. He noted that they did not farm the five grains like the Chinese, preferring a hearty diet of meat and milk.

More importantly, Duan recorded that the people of Bobali were fiercely independent and possessed a shrewd sense of international business. Foreign merchants from Persia and Arabia who arrived seeking ivory and ambergris (cambar in Somali) could not simply set up shop. As Duan observed, the locals have never been subject to any foreign power, and visiting traders had to present gifts of silk cloth and follow strict local protocols before a single piece of ivory changed hands. These foreign visitors and traders, indeed, had local Abbaans, equivalent to modern sponsors. In other words, ninth-century Somalis were already running a tight, heavily regulated customs office while much of Europe was still trying to figure out indoor plumbing.

By the Song Dynasty in the 13th century, Sino-Somali trade had become routine. In 1225, Zhao Rugua, the imperial Inspector of Maritime Trade in the bustling port of Quanzhou, published Zhu Fan Zhi (A Description of Barbarian Nations). Without ever leaving China, Zhao interviewed hundreds of sailors and merchants, piecing together a remarkably accurate portrait of the Somali coast, which he divided into Bipaluo (the north) and Zhongli (the central and southern coast).

Zhao described Somali coastal dwellers living in multi-story stone houses, practicing Islam, and commanding the seas. He noted their boldness in hunting whales to harvest ambergris, a waxy, whale-derived substance prized in China as a fixative for luxury perfumes and an ingredient in imperial medicine. While Western writers later romanticized the Somali nomad, Zhao Rugua saw a nation of savvy maritime entrepreneurs exporting frankincense, myrrh, tortoiseshell, and dragon’s blood resin in exchange for Chinese celadon pottery and silk. Archaeological digs in Mogadishu, Merca, and Barawa have since backed him up, unearthing thousands of Tang, Song, and Yuan dynasty coins and shards of fine porcelain. Somalis weren’t just herding goats; they were dining off Ming-ancestor china.

To navigate these treacherous waters, Somalis engineered one of the medieval world’s great maritime marvels: the beden. Unlike European ships held together by iron nails, which rusted in tropical waters and risked being ripped apart by submerged coral reefs, the beden was a sleek, double-ended vessel sewn together with coir (coconut husk fiber). Flexible, fast, and capable of riding the fierce monsoon winds, Somali ships routinely plied the waters of the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Indian Ocean, carrying not just goods, but ideas as well. Somali sailors were master navigators who understood the rhythmic shifting of the monsoons, knowledge they freely shared with foreign mariners.

The absolute peak of this Afro-Asian bromance arrived in the early 15th century, courtesy of Admiral Zheng He, China’s greatest explorer. Commanding a fleet of colossal wooden treasure ships, vessels so massive they made Columbus’s Santa Maria look like a bathtub toy, Zheng He sailed across the Indian Ocean to project Ming Dynasty prestige. Between 1417 and 1422, his fleets dropped anchor directly off the Somali coast, visiting Mogadishu (Mugudoushu) and Barawa (Bolawa).

Thankfully, Zheng He brought along a chronicler with a sharp eye for detail: a soldier and translator named Fei Xin. In his 1436 travelogue, Xingcha Shenglan (The Overall Survey of the Star Raft), Fei Xin gave the world an eyewitness account of medieval Somalia at the height of its golden age. Far from finding a collection of coastal fishing villages, Fei Xin marveled at Mogadishu’s urban sophistication. He wrote that the city was surrounded by imposing stone walls and boasted houses built of heaped-up stones rising four or five stories high, essentially medieval skyscrapers.

Fei Xin was equally impressed by the locals, noting that they were prosperous, practiced archery, and conducted brisk trade. The soil is poor and crops are sparse, he wrote, explaining why Somalis looked outward to the sea rather than inward to the plow, ‘so they rely on fishing and maritime commerce,’ and meat and milk. Turning his gaze to Barawa, Fei Xin described a peaceful, devoutly Muslim port city with deep wells and stone architecture. He even took notes on Somali fashion, recording that the men wore short jackets and wrapped waistcloths, while the women adorned themselves with gold earrings and elegant veils, a timeless aesthetic that would still look sharp on a Mogadishu street today.

The relationship between Zheng He’s fleet and the Somali city-states, then largely under the sway of the powerful Ajuran Sultanate, was built on diplomatic reciprocity, not conquest. Unlike the Portuguese who arrived nearly a century later with cannons blazing and demands for tribute, the Ming fleet traded peacefully and exchanged ambassadors. Official Ming court records, the Mingshi, document that the rulers of Mogadishu and Barawa dispatched formal envoys to China in 1416, 1417, 1421, and 1423.

When these Somali diplomats arrived in Nanjing and Beijing aboard Zheng He’s ships, the Yongle Emperor rolled out the imperial red carpet, showering them with silk robes, porcelain, and paper money. In return, envoys from the Somali coast helped orchestrate one of the greatest public relations coups in Chinese history. Around 1414, ambassadors from Somalia presented the Ming court with a giraffe. The Chinese court erupted in euphoria. To Confucian scholars, this gentle, long-necked creature was no mere African browser; it was the Qilin, a mythical, unicorn-like beast whose appearance signaled that the emperor was a wise and virtuous ruler blessed by Heaven. Few diplomatic gifts in history have ever landed quite as well as a Somali-brokered giraffe.

Beyond the exotic animals, silk, and frankincense, this centuries-long partnership fostered a quiet, profound exchange of ideas. Maritime charts used by Zheng He’s navigators, such as the famous Mao Kun map, incorporated Somali geographic knowledge of the East African coastline, reefs, and monsoon schedules. Meanwhile, coastal Somali cities became vibrant melting pots where Somali, Arab, Persian, and Asian influences collided. Islamic scholars traveled between Somali ports and Asian trading hubs, debating jurisprudence and astronomy. Even the Somali kitchen and vocabulary absorbed the journey, welcoming Asian spices, rice dishes, and loanwords into everyday coastal life.

And finally, remembering the medieval bond between Somalia and China does more than correct a dusty historical oversight. It rescues Somali history from a one-dimensional stereotype. Long before modern borders and the pastoral clichés popularized by early twentieth-century European arrivals, Somalis were builders of stone cities, master architects of sewn-plank ships, and confident diplomats in imperial courts. When Zheng He’s treasure fleet sailed over the horizon toward Mogadishu in 1417, they were not discovering a remote outpost; they were simply calling on old trading partners across the sea.