By Lidan Liu

Key Takeaways:

China’s broadly defined flexible workforce reached about 280 million in 2025 and could rise to 320 million in 2026, while 12.7 million university graduates are expected in 2026 and urban youth unemployment (16–24, excluding students) stood at 18.9 percent in August.

Platform and project-based work is increasingly absorbing educated young people—over 70 percent of online flexible-employment job seekers are under 30 and 56.2 percent hold bachelor’s degrees or higher—as AI breaks jobs into discrete tasks and employers rely more on dispatched labor.

The essay notes that flexible employment can widen access yet leave many with unstable incomes and weak career capital, citing extreme livestreaming inequality and slower growth in ride-hailing orders, and argues that cities must develop portable social protection so young workers can build stable lives without traditional work units.

China’s youth employment challenge is increasingly about more than whether young people can find work. It is also about how they enter the labor market, what kind of careers they can build, and whether their work provides a foundation for long-term security. As economic restructuring, changing corporate practices and artificial intelligence reshape the organization of work, more young people are entering employment through platforms, short-term projects, freelancing and other flexible arrangements. This shift, which can be described as the “gigification” of youth, may become an important variable in China’s future social transformation.

The scale of flexible employment in China is substantial, although estimates vary according to how the category is defined. The2025 China Blue-Collar Employment Research Report estimates that the broadly defined flexible workforce reached around280 million in 2025 and could rise to 320 million in 2026. (1) This broad category includes individual business owners, traditional casual workers and people working through digital platforms. It should not, however, be treated asa single, uniform group. The more important development is the growing role of platform-based and project-based work as an entry point into the labor market for younger people, including university graduates.

This trend is unfolding as the supply of young workers remains high and conventional career-entry channels face pressure. China is expected to have 12.7 million university graduates in2026. (2) At the same time, the surveyed unemployment rate among urban residents aged 16 to 24, excluding students, reached 18.9% in August 2026,while the rate for those aged 25 to 29 was 7.5%. (3) Against this backdrop, flexible employment offers some young people a way to earn an income without first securing a conventional full-time position.

Yet the shift is not simply a matter of young people choosing greater freedom. It also reflects changes in how companies organize labor. Employers increasingly break down work that was once performed within a stable position into specific tasks that can be outsourced, dispatched or allocated through platforms. Research by Zhang Dandan at Peking University’s National School of Development has highlighted the growing use of dispatched labor in manufacturing, particularly in industrial clusters in the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta. (4) Flexible employment is also extending beyond basic manual work into technical, professional and digitally mediated roles.

The2024 Report on China’s New Forms of Flexible Employment, jointly published by Jinan University’s Institute of Industrial Economics and Zhaopin, illustrates this change. Among job seekers in online flexible-employment sectors such as media, e-commerce, knowledge services and livestreaming, people under 30 account for more than70%. Those with a bachelor’s degree or above make up 56.2% of online flexible-employment job seekers, compared with 38.1% in location-based flexible positions. (5) These figures suggest that the gig economy is no longer simply absorbing surplus low-skilled labor. It is increasingly becoming a route through which educated young people enter the labor market.

Artificial intelligence may accelerate this process. Rather than replacing entire occupations in one step, AI can automate or reorganize individual tasks within existing jobs. Content moderation, data annotation, online customer service, digital production and AI training are examples of work that can be divided into measurable tasks and distributed through digital systems. The boundary between a job and a collection of tasks is therefore becoming less distinct. A worker may increasingly earn income by completing projects for multiple clients rather than by occupying one position within a single organization.

This transformation brings opportunities, but also risks. Flexible work can offer autonomy and provide access to income when conventional jobs are scarce. For some professionals, including designers, programmers and consultants, project-based work can support skill development and build a recognizable professional reputation. But where work is repetitive, low-paid and offers little opportunity to acquire transferable skills, flexibility can become a trap. Workers may earn money in the short term without building the experience, credentials or career capital needed to improve their future earning capacity.

Income inequality within platform-based sectors makes this concern particularly clear. The2024 China Blue-Collar Employment Survey Report describes a highly uneven distribution of income in livestreaming: the top 0.25% of streamers reportedly receive more than 90% of industry revenue, while 93% earn less than RMB 3,000 a month. (6) Ride-hailing also shows intense competition. The number of licensed drivers increased much faster than average monthly order volume between 2020 and 2024,adding pressure to workers’ earnings. (7) The gig economy may therefore widen access to work while leaving many workers with unstable incomes and limited bargaining power.

Social protection is another part of the picture, but it is not the only issue. The2025 China Blue-Collar Employment Research Report indicates that participation in basic medical insurance and occupational injury protection among flexible workers has improved. However, confidence in retirement planning and expectations of career development remain much weaker. (8) This points to a broader question: can flexible employment provide a future, rather than merely an immediate source of income?

Japan offers a useful, though not directly comparable, reference. Non-regular employees accounted for 36.8%of Japan’s employed population in 2024. (9) The category includes people who choose flexible work as well as those who would prefer regular employment, so it should not be equated automatically with insecurity. Japan’s declining birthrate also cannot be attributed to non-regular employment alone. Its total fertility rate fell to 1.14 in 2025, amid a combination of economic, social and demographic factors. (10) Nevertheless, the Japanese experience highlights why changes in employment stability and career expectations deserve attention when considering young people’s decisions about housing, marriage and having children.

In China, the implications extend beyond individual careers to population mobility and urban development. The country had 301.15 million migrant workers in 2025, and intra-provincial movement accounted for a growing share of migration. (11) As more people work across platforms, projects and multiple locations, the traditional link between a stable employer and access to urban life becomes less reliable. A person may have an income and live in a city without having the long-term employment relationship that once helped connect work, social insurance, housing and other public services.

This calls for a shift in the way cities think about employment and integration. The traditional “work-unit city” organized many aspects of urban life around the employer. A “platform city,” by contrast, would need to connect people to work through platforms, to everyday support through communities, and to public services through their status as residents. China has begun exploring more portable forms of protection, including occupational injury insurance pilots for workers in newforms of employment. By the end of 2025, these pilots had expanded to 17provinces and covered 23.25 million people. (12) The challenge is to make social protection and public services follow workers as they change platforms, jobs and locations.

The gigification of youth is therefore not merely a new employment pattern. It signals a possible transition from a labor market organized around positions to one increasingly organized around tasks, projects and capabilities. The key test is whether this transition allows young people to accumulate skills, build sustainable careers and establish stable lives. For cities and policymakers, the task is to ensure that flexible work does not mean fragile futures, and that people can remain secure urban residents even without a traditional work unit.

References

(1) China New Employment Forms Research Center, Capital University of Economics and Business, and China Association for Employment Promotion.2025 China Blue-Collar Employment Research Report. June 2026. The figures are reported in a secondary overview by the Japan Institute for Labour Policy and Training.

(2) State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China / Xinhua. “China Expects 12.7M College Graduates in 2026.” November 21, 2025.

(3) Reuters. “Chinese Youth Jobless Rate Hits One-Year High in August.” September17, 2026.

(4) Zhang Dandan. “The Often-Overlooked Trend of Gigification in Manufacturing. “Related research by the National School of Development, Peking University,2024.

(5) Institute of Industrial Economics, Jinan University, and Zhaopin.2024Report on China’s New Forms of Flexible Employment. 2025.

(6) China New Employment Forms Research Center.2024 China Blue-Collar Employment Survey Report. 2025.

(7) China New Employment Forms Research Center. Employment Resilience in Urban Mobility: The Employment Landscape and Occupational Performance of Ride-Hailing Drivers. 2025.

(8) China New Employment Forms Research Center, Capital University of Economics and Business, and China Association for Employment Promotion.2025 China Blue-Collar Employment Research Report. June 2026.

(9) Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. Measures for Non-Regular Employees, based on the 2024 Labour Force Survey.

(10) Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.2025 Vital Statistics (Final Figures). September 30, 2026.

(11) National Bureau of Statistics of China.2025 Migrant Workers Monitoring Survey Report. April 30, 2026.

(12) State Council of the People’s Republic of China. Report on Flexible Employment and the Protection of Workers in New Forms of Employment, submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, December2025.

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Dr. Liu Lidan is a researcher fellow at ANBOUND, an independent think tank.