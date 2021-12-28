Construction In Imaginary Literature

By Eurasia Review

The art of architecture is an important aesthetic element that can leave a lasting impression in one’s mind about the values of a society. Today’s architectural art, education, and culture have gradually turned into engineering practices and more technical pursuits. Architecture in Fictional Literature is a book written with the aim of understanding the concept of living spaces as portrayed in works of fiction and to open the doors to a new perspective for readers on the art of architecture.

It is a collection of essays written by educators and literary critics about how architecture is presented in 28 selected literary works of fiction. These selected works, which include well-known works such as Hugo’s Hunchback of Notre Dame, Kafka’s The Castle, Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels, Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, among many others, collectively attempt to illustrate facets of human life in a lucidly expressive way while also having an architectural background added in the narrative. Each essay is unique and brings a diverse range of perspectives on the main theme, while also touching on some niche topics in this area, (such as spatial analysis, urban transformation and time-period settings), all of which have exploratory potential.

With this collection, the contributors aspire to initiate the transformation of architectural education by including a blend of literary criticism. By building a foundation of architectural aesthetics, they hope to bridge the gap between the artist and the architect, while also inspiring a new generation of urban planners, landscape artists, and interior designers to consider past works when designing living spaces. Architecture in Fictional Literature is also essential to any enthusiast of fictional works who wants to understand the fictional portrayal of living spaces and architecture in literature.

About the Editor/ Author:

Prof. Dr. Nevnihal Erdoğan received a diploma in architecture from İstanbul Technical University in 1982, and M.S and Ph.D. from Istanbul Technical University in 1984 and 1992, respectively. She worked as a lecturer at the Department of Architecture, Trakya University during the years of 1992-2006, and is currently a professor in the Department of Architecture, University of Kocaeli. She has been a visiting scholar at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning School of Social Ecology, University of California, Irvine, and University of Wisconsin UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture.

She taught undergraduate and graduate courses and supervised Master’s thesis and Doctoral thesis, and is currently teaching architectural design and theory of design at undergraduate and graduate levels. Her research interests are in the interrelationship between culture and architecture, housing and settlement, and architectural design.

The majority of her publications have focused on historical Istanbul, Edirne and Izmit cities and their architecture. Her publication appears in the Journal of Architecture and Planning Research, Social Indicators Research, and Open House International.

She is the author of seven books and over forty papers published in national and international proceedings journals, as well as the editor of two proceedings and the author of one section in the book.