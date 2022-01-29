Iranian Assets Held In Iraqi Bank Released

By Tasnim News Agency

The financial resources of Iran held in the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) have been released.

The Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has asked the domestic associations of food, pharmaceutical and medical industries to specify the items they need to import by using the financial resources released from the Iraqi bank.

The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran has also called for a priority list of the imported products financed by the recently-released currency resources, urging that the items subject to sanctions should be excluded from the list.

The Central Bank of Iran had held several rounds of talks with the Iraqi officials to secure the release of Iran’s frozen assets for the purchase of basic commodities.