Eni And Partners Complete Transfer To QatarEnergy Of 30% Interest In Exploration Blocks 4 And 9 Offshore Lebanon

Eni and TotalEnergies have completed the transfer to QatarEnergy of a 30% interest in exploration Blocks 4 and 9 off the coast of Lebanon. The transfer agreement was signed, at the presence of the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, by the Minister of Energy and Water of Lebanon, Walid Fayad, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy and Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi and the CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné, in Beirut today.

With this transfer, Eni will hold a 35% interest, QatarEnergy a 30% and TotalEnergies, the operator, the remaining 35%.

The operation strengthens the strategic cooperation with QatarEnergy, a partner in Qatar, Oman, Mexico, Morocco and Mozambique, and confirms the interest of the exploratory basins in the Eastern Mediterranean.