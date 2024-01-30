NATO Secretary General In Washington: Supporting Ukraine Serves US Interests

By Eurasia Review

At a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (29 January 2024), Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commended President Biden and Secretary Blinken for their clear commitment to sustain US support to Ukraine.

“A Russian victory would embolden Iran, North Korea and China. That matters for Europe’s security and it matters for America’s security. So supporting Ukraine serves U.S. interests,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General stressed that “for a tiny fraction of annual defence spending, the United States has helped Ukraine destroy a major part of Russia’s combat capacity, without placing a single American soldier in harm’s way.”

Stoltenberg also thanked Secretary Blinken for his personal commitment to NATO.