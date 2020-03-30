Andrew Cuomo: Coronavirus Superstar And The Left’s Latest Savior? – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

By Joe Schaeffer*

They used him to successfully stave off having a self-declared socialist as their presidential nominee, but as the Coronavirus crisis upends life in America to an unprecedented degree it, appears Democrats are starting to feel the severe drag that is being stuck with Joe Biden.

The former vice president became the runaway frontrunner after crushing progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in state after state in primaries throughout March but has been a complete public nonentity since as the health pandemic engrosses a shut-in America. Slow, reticent, and retiring is hardly the image Dems were hoping to see from their 2020 flag-bearer. And so eyes are already turning toward a blue politician who has been center stage during the Coronavirus drama. Is a draft Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) effort for real?

As Americans struggled with the personal health and job-security terror that has come with this pandemic in recent days, Biden was hosting a clumsy “virtual press briefing” online and fumbling his way through several awkward nationally televised news interviews. “We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse no matter what. No matter what,” Biden told ABC in an incomprehensible remark on President Trump’s wishes to get the U.S. economy back to work as soon as possible. He followed all this up with a bizarre hour-long online “happy hour” with young voters that ended up being nothing more than a tightly scripted ego-stroking salute to himself instead of the substantive conversation on the issues of the day that it was billed as.

Pandemic Superhero In Blue Tights

Amid all this, Cuomo’s daily media appearances updating his administration’s efforts to fight the Coronavirus in the Empire State have raised his profile immensely. Big box establishment media sources have tripped over themselves in labeling him the “breakout star” of the crisis. “But by every metric, Cuomo has rapidly emerged as an internet star,” Politico breathlessly reported. “In addition to the millions of people who have watched his daily coronavirus briefings on places like CNN, MSNBC and even Fox News in recent weeks, many are actively choosing to watch online. [His March 20] briefing was seen by 599,611 people on Facebook, 499,811 on Twitter and 60,683 on his state website, according to the governor’s office.”

Cuomo of course remains an incredible long shot to steal off with the nomination at this late a date, given the massive delegate count Biden has racked up. But the fact is Dems clearly do have acute concerns that their tottering presumptive nominee can make it to November in one piece, given his continuing gaffes and the feeble energy he has displayed amid a national emergency. One betting house seems to take the Cuomo surge seriously. The world-famous Irish betting goliath, Paddy Power, gives the governor 20-1 odds to secure the Dem – the same as Sanders, Biden’s lone remaining active rival in the race.

Falling For It Again?

But something else is happening here, and it is every bit an indictment of Democrat voters as it is a stumbling block to Biden. Cuomo has come across as strong and decisive on television, and Dems are impressed. But then, isn’t this the real problem with a party that has wobbled from one apocalyptic moment after another since Trump captured the White House in November 2016? Democratic strategist Joel Payne, who worked on Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign, captured the essence of what the sudden pining for Cuomo truly entails in a comment to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. “I think it’s just reflexive of a nervous, insecure Democratic Party,” Payne told the publication. “Donald Trump rocked the party’s confidence and now we’re hopping from savior to savior.”

Just so. The Democrat base grasps onto every messiah offered up in an endless succession by the anti-Trump establishment with alarming gullibility. Look at the track record: Dems buy into one Deep State/Swamp savior after another – former FBI Director James Comey, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his moribund band of career diplomats. Even Biden, as the practical alternative to Sanders who can beat Trump.

Time and again Democrat voters have succumbed to the heavy-handed dominant media framing of one failed Trump Slayer after another only to see it completely blow up in their faces. Learning nothing, they then promptly turn around and swallow the next Chosen One to come along.

A Swamp-infested Old Guard DNC amazingly cajoled Dem voters by the millions into rallying around a historically awful candidate in Joe Biden in order to “save” Dem chances in a general election with Trump. It has already imploded, and it hasn’t even been a month yet. But, oh, look over there … it’s Governor Cuomo on the flat screen!

Democrat voters are the only people taking an incredibly manipulative “mainstream” media seriously anymore. And so they will continue to swoon over every twinkling star the Dem establishment and its mass media allies hype up as the latest Trump foil. Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus Superstar happens to be the flavor today. And they call Trump voters rubes.

*About the author: Political Columnist at LibertyNation.com Joe Schaeffer is a veteran journalist with 20+ years’ experience. He spent 15 years with The Washington Times, including 8+ years as Managing Editor of the newspaper’s popular National Weekly Edition. Striving to be a natural health nut, he considers staring at the ocean for hours to be an act of political rebellion.

Source: This article was published by Liberty Nation

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.