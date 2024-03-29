Iran, Turkmenistan Discuss Closer Cooperation, Regional Affairs

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian foreign minister and the president of Turkmenistan weighed plans for closer political and economic cooperation between the two neighbors and discussed a range of regional issues, such as the fight against terrorism and the efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat on Thursday.

The foreign minister emphasized the importance that Iran attaches to the development of relations with the neighbors, especially Turkmenistan.

Amirabdollahian also hailed the growing trend of relations between Tehran and Ashgabat and highlighted Iran’s efforts to implement the bilateral agreements, including the economic ones in the fields of gas, electricity, water management, transportation, infrastructural projects, and trade exchanges.

He also called for enhanced cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan on the regional and international issues.

For his part, the president of Turkmenistan lauded the fraternal interaction between the two countries as a symbol of friendly relations in the region.

Referring to the positive experience of involvement of Iranian companies in the infrastructural projects in Turkmenistan, Berdimuhamedow invited the Iranian firms to work on more projects in his country.

Elsewhere in the meeting, the two officials talked about a series of regional issues, including the fight against terrorism, establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan, and the Caspian Sea affairs.