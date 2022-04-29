Saudi Arabia: Five Arrested For Insulting Pakistani Minister In Prophet’s Mosque Courtyard

By Arab News

Police in Madinah have arrested at least five Pakistani nationals for “abusing and insulting” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti at the Prophet’s Mosque in the city.

Arrests were also made for insulting and abusing a woman and her companions of Pakistani nationality, also in the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque.

The spokesperson for the Madinah Police said the suspects were “referred to the competent authorities after legal procedures were completed against them.”

He continued: “Their actions contradict the sanctity of the place and impact the safety of visitors and worshipers.”

On Thursday some protesters, allegedly belonging to the PTI party of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, were loudly chanting slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of his delegation.

Videos have emerged online of people aiming chants at the Pakistani delegation while visiting the Prophet’s Mosque on Thursday.

The director of information at the Saudia Arabia embassy in Islamabad confirmed some Pakistani nationals were arrested for violating the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi and an investigation had been launched into the matter, according to local media.

The official further added that the individuals were arrested after they violated the rules of the mosque.