Armenia, Georgia Leaders Consider Easing Cross-Border Travel

By PanARMENIAN

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan emphasized the necessity of political dialogue and the importance of strengthening mutual trust during his meeting with Georgian President Mikheil Kavlelashvili, aiming to enhance the stability and prosperity of both neighboring peoples.

The discussion also covered the facilitation of entry procedures for Armenian and Georgian citizens visiting each other’s countries. In this context, the presidents explored the possibility of ensuring free cross-border travel, including the adoption of an open borders approach.

“This is my first visit as president, and I am very happy to be in brotherly Armenia,” Kavlelashvili said. “Our centuries-old friendship and brotherhood are exemplary and will continue to develop.”

They also discussed the deepening and expansion of cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

Highlighting the need for stable peace in the South Caucasus, they noted that advancing a peace agenda is a crucial prerequisite for regional development.

The presidents expressed satisfaction with the strong connections and effective collaboration between various governmental bodies, underlining the continued development of parliamentary diplomacy as a key platform for strengthening bilateral ties.

They also reflected on the shared historical and cultural heritage of the Armenian and Georgian peoples, noting that this rich legacy serves as a solid foundation for mutual trust, friendship, and cooperation.

In his remarks, President Khachaturyan praised Georgia’s efforts toward establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus and emphasized their role in ensuring regional trust and stability.

At the end of the meeting, Georgian President Mikheil Kavlelashvili invited Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan to visit Georgia in the future.

While on his official visit to Armenia, President Mikheil Kavlelashvili visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, laid a wreath, placed flowers, and paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.