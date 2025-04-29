Canal Crisis As Caution: Why India Must Prioritize Physical Security Assessments Of Critical Infrastructure – Analysis

By Major General Deepak Mehra (Retd) and Dr. Sunandini

In recent weeks, a geopolitical flashpoint has re-emerged in Central America, echoing the historical tremors of a long-settled controversy; the Panama Canal. A renewed American interest in reclaiming control over the canal, which the U.S. originally administered until 1999, has ignited fresh diplomatic tensions. The U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s visit to Panama for ridding China’s control over the canal and his remarks advocating for military presence over the canal have been met with categorical rejection from Panama. The Panamanian government, in a pointed Spanish-language press release, reaffirmed that US has confirmed the sovereign rights of Panama over the canal, a segment notably absent in the English version issued by the United States.

Historical Legacy & Geo Strategic Relevance of Panama Canal

To understand the motives for the recent renewed interest of US in this somewhat settled aspect of Panama Canal, it may be prudent to visit the historical legacies and unravel the hidden forebodings.

Present Crisis

What makes this resurgence of interest particularly alarming is the current operation of the Canal’s terminals by a Hong Kong-based company, alleged to be under indirect influence of the Chinese government. A subsequent audit by Panamanian authorities led by their Comptroller-General Anel Flores unveiled a series of concerning defaults by the company, leading to questions over the security of this globally critical asset.

Is this episode being a diplomatic row or a rerun of Cold War-style proxy influence? It is a powerful reminder of how control, security, and sovereignty over infrastructure are intricately linked in today’s multipolar world. The Canal’s strategic significance has led to the US Defence Secretary stating, “China-based companies continue to control critical infrastructure in the canal area. That gives China the potential to conduct surveillance activities across Panama”. He further stated that the US and Panama shall together keep the area secure. Panama has firmly rejected these assertions. President José Raúl Mulino emphasized that the Canal remains under Panamanian control and that no foreign nation interferes with its administration.

While the US maintains priority access for military vessels under the ‘1977 Torrijos–Carter Treaties’, there have been recent developments suggesting closer cooperation between the two nations. In April 2025, the US and Panama signed an agreement allowing for the reintroduction of US troops to former military sites like Fort Sherman and Rodman. While Panama retains the sovereignty over the canal, the agreement grants US operational control over certain facilities and enhanced access to the canal.

For India, which is rapidly expanding its critical infrastructure portfolio under various national missions, this controversy serves as a timely warning.

The Indian Context: Building, Securing, Sustaining

India is currently amid an infrastructure renaissance. From greenfield expressways, smart grids, and inland water transport systems to strategically positioned ports and emerging artificial intelligence data centres, India’s landscape of critical infrastructure is evolving both in scale and sensitivity.

While digital security gets its due attention in an era of cyber threats and hybrid warfare, Physical Security Assessments, both at construction and operational stages, remain under-addressed in many sectors. The Panama Canal case illustrates how vulnerabilities in physical operations, left unchecked, can open the doors not just to functional disruptions, but also to geopolitical manipulations.

In India, ports like Chabahar and the Sagarmala projects, Airbases in the Northeast, Nuclear Power Plants, and even AI and telecom infrastructure being built under FDI arrangements must undergo thorough and periodic security audits, not just from a compliance standpoint, but from a sovereignty and resilience point of view.

Understanding Critical Infrastructure in Strategic Terms

Critical infrastructure is not just about roads, bridges, or pipelines. It is about who operates them, how they are monitored, and what dependencies they create. If the operator of a major port or logistics hub has opaque ownership structures, cross-border financial links, or weak compliance records, the physical asset becomes a vector for geopolitical vulnerability.

Panama’s discovery of defaults only after controversy erupted shows how superficial audits or delayed action can cost a country both control and credibility. India cannot afford such blind spots, especially as it courts private, including foreign, participation in infrastructure development.

Legal Framework: Current Gaps and Imperatives

India’s legal landscape for the protection of critical infrastructure is evolving but remains fragmented.

Short-Term and Long-Term Implications

In the short term, failure to conduct physical security assessments can lead to sabotage, operational failures, or unsafe environments for local populations. In the long term, it risks creating ‘choke points’ in India’s strategic and economic architecture, nodes that could be leveraged by hostile entities or become subjects of international contestation.

India’s experience with Chinese investments in telecom and power sector assets, many of which have since been rolled back, has already shown that financial inflows without strategic screening can lead to national security dilemmas. The Panama incident reinforces this further.

A National Imperative: Institutionalising Physical Security Audits

India must therefore institutionalise mandatory physical security assessments and operational audits of all critical infrastructure assets, particularly those that are:

Developed under Public-Private Partnerships (PPP)

Operated or financed by foreign entities

Located in border or coastal regions

Linked to national security or data systems

These audits must not be limited to engineering certifications. They must integrate intelligence inputs, legal vetting of ownership structures, real-time risk assessments, OSINT Analysis and geopolitical sensitivity analysis. The audit process should be overseen by an empowered authority, perhaps under the National Security Council Secretariat, in coordination with relevant ministries and intelligence agencies.

This can be complemented by a dedicated Critical Infrastructure Protection Act or Rules, modelled on international frameworks like the U.S. Patriot Act Section 1016(e) or the European Union’s Critical Entities Resilience Directive (CER Directive), with India-specific adaptations.

Securing More Than Steel and Concrete

Infrastructure today is the new frontline of national power. As India builds for the future, it must guard not only the what but also the who and the how behind each asset. The Panama Canal controversy is a cautionary tale, one that reminds us that sovereignty is not only declared in treaties but defended in terminals, tunnels, and on tarmacs.

Timely audits, sound legal mandates, and robust physical security assessments are not optional, they are the cement of India’s secure rise as it becomes Viksit Bharat by 2047.

About the authors:

Major General Deepak Mehra, Kirti Chakra, AVSM, VSM (Retd.), Former Indian Military Attache to Moscow, Founding Director and CEO of Thorsec Global Pvt Ltd.

Dr Sunandini, is an Assistant Professor – Gr II (Law) at Amity Law School, Amity University Noida, UP.

References