‘Clean Coal’: An Oxymoron In The Turkish Context – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Today, there is an increasingly tense conflict between energy production and environmental sustainability. Within this context, the concept of “clean coal” is often regarded as an oxymoron—especially when considering the environmental damage caused by coal.

Although coal still holds a significant share in global energy production, the claim that it can be used in a “clean” manner remains highly controversial, both technically and politically. In the case of Turkey, this concept represents not only a contradiction, but also a convenient façade for evading environmental and social responsibilities.

The Reality and Implementation Issues of Clean Coal Technologies

Theoretically, “clean coal” refers to thermal power plants equipped with advanced filtration systems—such as electrostatic precipitators (ESP), flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems—and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. The aim of these technologies is to minimize harmful emissions like sulfur dioxide (SO₂), nitrogen oxides (NOₓ), particulate matter, and carbon dioxide (CO₂).

However, in practice, these systems in Turkey are often not installed, prove to be technically inadequate, or—even when installed—are not operated. The main reason is their high energy consumption and operational costs. Flue gas treatment systems like FGD, for instance, consume 8–10% of the electricity generated by a thermal power plant just to run themselves. Investors often view this as “lost” energy, which leads to these systems being left unused or entirely bypassed.

Balancing Economic Profit and Environmental Harm

Energy producers generally prioritize maximizing profit at the lowest possible cost over fulfilling environmental obligations. This turns “clean coal” technologies into mere marketing tools, with little to no actual implementation. Many coal plants in Turkey have been operating for years in violation of environmental standards, taking advantage of temporary exemptions and a lack of proper oversight.

In the Turkish context, the term “clean coal” is not just a technical debate; it is also an ethical, environmental, and political issue. The absence or inactivity of essential treatment systems at power plants deepens environmental destruction and poses a serious threat to public health. As long as energy is produced from coal, the term “clean” remains inconsistent with both reality and science. In Turkey, “clean coal” is not only an oxymoron—it is a dangerous illusion.