Enhancing The Credibility And Improving The Performance Of A Nuclear And Radiation Safety Regulatory Authority – Interview

Though global nuclear renaissance may remain a distant dream, the gradual revival of nuclear power is a reality. The growing number of nuclear enthusiasts and those who look at nuclear power benignly would love to see the ways to enhance the credibility and improve the performance of nuclear and radiation safety authorities.

In that context, this writer had an opportunity to interview Mr. Yuri Vishnevskiy then Chairman of the Federal, Nuclear and Radiation Safety authority of Russia (RF Gosatomnadzor) when we met at Vienna during 3-7 May 1999 to attend a group meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Peer Review Discussion on “Assessment of Regulatory Effectiveness”.

Insights from the interview

This interview provides certain insights not directly available in public domain: ways to enhance the credibility of the agency; how to set up systems nationally to keep contact with mass media, public organizations and information agencies; the type and frequency of safety reports to be released; engage with NGOs such as the Green Peace, possibly to receive information not available through government channels. Mr. Vishnevskiy’s prescriptions are simple, direct and practical. Are they applicable universally? Mr. Vishnevskiy was appointed Chairman of the Regulatory Authority in 1991 These prescriptions came out of handling long term nuclear and radiation safety matters over several years. His expertise and experience are unique. This interview is very pertinent for the nuclear community.

Mr. Yuri Vishnevskiy graduated from the Tomsk Polytechnic Institute in 1966 and worked in different official capacities (Engineer, Senior Engineer, Deputy Shift Head, Shift Head and Senior Shift Head) of the Siberia Chemical Plant from 1966 to 1988. He was Head of RF Gosatomnadzor Inspection at Balakovo Nuclear Power Plant from 1985-1991. In 1990 he was elected a People’s Deputy of the Russian Federation. Mr. Vishnevskiy was appointed Chairman of Federal Nuclear and Radiation Safety Authority of Russia in 1991.

Excerpts from the interview

Responsibilities of the agency

KSP: ……. Your enthusiastic participation at the Peer Review Discussion …… gave me ample opportunity to observe you closely. Your interventions on several occasions assisted us to focus on key issues in nuclear regulation. Which are the areas of responsibility of Gosatomnadzor?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: Gosatomnadzor was set up in 1991 by a Decree of the President of the Russian Federation. It is the legal successor to Gosatomnadzor of the USSR. It is a federal executive body with responsibility for the state regulation of safety in relation to the use of atomic energy (except for regulation of activities connected with the development, production, testing, maintenance, storage, and decommissioning of nuclear weapons and also with the development, production and maintenance of military nuclear power installations). The aim of the agency is to establish a situation where the staff of the nuclear facilities, the population at large and the environment are protected from undue radiation risks and where uncontrolled distribution of nuclear material is excluded.

Legal status

KSP: Administratively to whom do you report?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: We report to the President of Russian Federation. My reports and observations are sent to the Government. I shall send my remarks and points of view to the ministry if my directives are not complied with. Parliament helps me to speed up the Bills.

Development of independent core competence

KSP: In the Peer Discussions, one of the issues which was discussed at length was the independence of the regulatory agency. The need to develop core competence in house was highlighted. While a great degree of independence can be achieved by incorporating appropriate legislation, there is no easy way to develop independent core competence in a short period of time. Since financial resources are limited, it is essential to avoid unnecessary duplication of research efforts. ………In India we have the support of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre – a Centre of excellence. ln fact, many of us in AERB, spent several decades in BARC before joining AERB. What is your experience in Russia? Where do you get the technical and scientific support from?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: Probably, our situation is a bit easier. Though our first nuclear power reactor was commissioned in 1954, the regulatory organization was set up only in 1984. We have several research institutes such as the Kurchatov Institute, the Academy of Sciences and Institute of Minn atom. Besides these, we have our own Scientific and Engineering Centre for Nuclear and Radiation Safety (SEC NRS). As a matter of fact, at any time, there is some sort of competition between these institutions. We use this carefully and effectively. We assign a task to one institution and request another institution to review their results. The SEC NRS co-ordinates all research efforts. Occasionally, we send some projects to the Academy of Sciences.



KSP: In India, the Regulatory Board assisted the Government in drafting the Factory Rules as applicable to nuclear facilities and installations and administers them in those installations and facilities. During the discussions with other participants who attended the Peer discussions at the IAEA I found that this practice is unique to India. What are the other responsibilities of SEC?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: ‘Child as it was’, SEC NRS was involved in nuclear safety issues only. Now, the terms of activity include all peaceful nuclear power facilities. SEC NRS conducts scientific research to substantiate the principles and criteria for nuclear and radiation safety. The Centre verifies and validates computer codes, generates the concepts of and makes necessary entries into the data bases for safety assessment of nuclear installations, for radioactive substances and radioactive waste. The Concept of the State Control and Accounting for Nuclear Materials, approved by the Government of the Russian Federation, has been worked out with participation of SEC NRS.

Besides, SEC NRS conducts training of the staff among other tasks, …

Evolution of Russian atomic energy law

KSP: How was the evolution of Atomic Energy Law in Russia?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: The Regulatory Board in the erstwhile USSR was set up in 1984. Then there was no Law as such. In the early years, there were some Decrees and Ordinances from the Party and Government. Gosatomnadzor was set up by a decree of the President of the Russian Federation in 1991. The competence, rights, duties and responsibilities of Gosatomnadzor and its officials are determined by the Provisions on Gosatomnozdor, approved by the President of the Russian Federation in 1992 and amended in 1993 and 1995.

Reasons to set up a regulatory agency

KSP: What were the reasons for setting up the regulatory agency? Was it in the light of international developments?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: As far as I can recollect, there was no such reason. I am not able to indicate any specific reason for the development. After the accident at Chernobyl nuclear power station, we obtained more powers! Power to use sanctions, for instance. Chernobyl accident turned out to be a blessing in disguise!

KSP: But that was too expensive a way to secure regulatory power! I thought that everyone knew that nuclear technology at its current level of technology is an unforgiving technology.

Mr. Vishnevskiy: Not really. Probably more important than the regulatory agency getting more powers is that the accident brought about important changes in the minds of those who operate the reactors. Greater awareness in the operator.

Increase in manpower

KSP: What was the strength of the regulatory agency prior to the accident?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: Much less than now. Currently, the strength of Gosatomnadzor is 1000 plus; four-to-five-fold increase since Chernobyl accident. Prior to the accident, there was no realization that regulatory principles should be implemented fully in all nuclear power plants.

KSP: You mean that prior to the accident, regulatory principles were not formally implemented in the nuclear power plants in Russia.

Mr. Vishnevskiy: I think, you can say so. Now our regulatory responsibility covers all stages of the nuclear fuel cycle, including mining, fuel fabrication, reactor operation, reprocessing and waste management.

KSP: For the regulator to be effective, he should be as competent and knowledgeable, preferably more competent and knowledgeable than those who operate the reactor. How do you achieve this? Do you offer any training to your staff?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: Yes, we have our Training Centre for training regulatory personnel.

The incentive for experienced people to join the regulatory body

KSP: Do you recruit young people to the regulatory agency? What is the incentive for experienced people to join the regulatory

Mr. Vishnevskiy: As a matter of fact, no new comer joins the regulatory agency. We recruit people of average age with experience in industry

KSP: What is the incentive for experienced people to join the regulatory board?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: There are different reasons. Stable job, stable government job. They have some advantages after retirement. A lot of people joined because of their interest. For instance, I myself came; my deputy joined. In principle we could have settled down in reactor operation. But we concluded that we can improve safety. Nuclear power has future only if we reach a certain level of safety.

Unique and memorable era

KSP: Mr. Vishnevskiy, you have rich and varied expertise and experience and you are currently occupying the chair of the top regulator in the Russian Federation. Can you tell us about any unique and memorable era in your career?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: Unique and memorable era! I was a Member of Parliament for some rime. I made speeches to my electorate! Then the situation was different. That was way back in 1990. 1 was elected from the region in which I was staying then. I was then serving the government.

KSP: Can government officials contest elections?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: Government staff could contest elections then. Now there is a law against it. In 1993, I resigned as an M.P.

KSP: You must have enjoyed a high level, of popularity?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: It was unique. I also learnt that life is not a bed of roses.

One of the important functions of any regulatory authority is to inspect the installations to ensure compliance with safety requirements. How is inspection of nuclear installation carried out in the Russian Federation?

Public information programmes

KSP: Whenever the issue of public awareness come up for discussion in the Peer Review meeting, you argued passionately in favour of various public information programmes. What is the role of Gosatomnadzor in the area?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: We keep contact with mass media, hold meetings in which representatives of the regulatory authority meet public organization, information agencies and private persons. In order to coordinate these activities, we established the Interregional Territorial Department of Information gathering and Information Protection as a Public Relations Division. Summarized information on the nuclear and radiation safety status in the country is sent monthly to the main information agencies in Russia. The information is transmitted to the electronic mass media regularly. In case of an emergency, they will receive updated ‘fresh’ information.

Improving credibility of the agency

KSP: AERB publishes its annual report. We publicize the regulatory restrictions placed on nuclear installations. The fact that AERB – a government agency – can place restrictions on government nuclear installations appears to improve the credibility of the Organization. The restrictions include reducing power levels of nuclear power plants, delicensing of crew and occasionally shutting down installations. What do you do to improve the credibility of your organization? Have you taken any special steps?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: The credibility question can be easily solved. My prescription is: don’t tell a lie, be honest, open and transparent. I invite Green Peace. I discuss safety issues with them. I get a lot of material from their placards and transparencies. Many such information, I receive, I may not get from normal government channels.

KSP: Where were you when the accident occurred at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: I was the then Chief Inspector at the Balakovo Nuclear Power Station. We were just finishing the tests to start up the reactor.

Reaction of people during the accident

KSP: How did the people react?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: Nobody could understand that such an accident can happen. We spend time investigating the possibility of such accidents in VVER, the Russian version of the Pressurized Water Reactor

KSP: Chernobyl power reactors had known deficiencies.

Mr. Vishnevskiy: Frankly speaking, there were some observations on the weaknesses of Chernobyl reactors. But nobody could foresee that the deficiencies could lead to such a reactor accident. To create such accidents, many events were to be postulated or imagined.

Attitude of staff, morale unaffected

KSP: How was the attitude of the staff?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: Before the accident, the attitude of the management towards the nuclear power reactor was the same as towards a conventional power station. The only difference was that they know that one is ‘a nuclear boiler’ and the other ‘a conventional boiler’. But after the accident of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station, there was clear change in the attitude. They started respecting the process of nuclear reactions.

KSP: Did the staff of nuclear power stations leave in large numbers?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: Some people left. Others did not.

KSP: Has the accident affected the morale of the staff?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: No, it did not. Certainly, it did influence some people coming to the faculty of nuclear science. Now we have fully recovered. Now there is competition among people!

KSP: If you have the option, would you advise your son to join the nuclear field?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: My son is in the nuclear field! Earlier he worked in a nuclear power station. Now he is member of staff of Scientific and Engineering Centre for Nuclear and Radiation Safety.

KSP: What is the future of nuclear power in the world? There is a move against nuclear power in several European countries.

Mr. Vishnevskiy. It is a challenging question! Nuclear power contributes substantially to the total power generated. I don’t think we can eliminate nuclear power completely.

KSP: What is the future of fusion power?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: It is difficult to say. Even if fusion power becomes reliable, the cost is likely to be high. I think it may take 10 – 20 years of further technological development.

KSP: India has consciously planned to set up a three-stage nuclear power programme. Our ultimate goal is to make use of the vast resources of thorium available in the country as our uranium resources are modest. How is the programme envisaged in the Russian Federation?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: We have established the thermal reactor technology. We have reactors of advanced design under planning stage. We have considerable interest in breeder reactors. There are economic issues, fast reactor fuel is costlier. Currently, our breeder programme is at stand still. We have to continue R&D in this area to develop newer concepts. We are carrying out work in the liquid metal cooling system.

KSP: Is there any peer review of the regulatory agency?

Mr. Vishnevskiy: No, we do not have formal peer review of the activities of the regulatory agency. We function very carefully. We are able to show that we act as per the international requirements.

Mr. Vishnevskiy’s prescriptions

Mr. Vishnevskiy’s prescription to enhance the credibility of the regulatory agency is: don’t tell a lie, be honest, open and transparent; his engagement with the Green Peace and gathering information from their placards appear to be very unusual and rare

In most countries, both promoters and to a lesser extent regulators have an adversarial relationship with the Green Peace for whom antinuclear ideas are articles of faith.

An impartial observer may note that public communication efforts by all stake holders are many times more now than what they were a few decades ago.

However, despite facing three serious accidents, nuclear community appears to remain mostly in cocooned existence in their comfort zones. More often nuclear community still tries to convert the already converted! All Vishnevskiy’s prescriptions may not be universally applicable.